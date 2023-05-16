Support Local Journalism


There was a sense that the Emmett Huskies just needed to find a way to get over a mental hump against two conference foes if they wanted to return to 4A State tournament play for the first time since 2011. Last week the Huskies confronted those mental blocks in a big way — sweeping past two-time defending 5A champion Skyview and three-time defending 4A champion Bishop Kelly to win their first District III 4A title since 2007.

“We felt we have been right there for several weeks, just missing a play or two to get over the hump,” coach Shawn Marquez said. “I think we now know what it feels like to be on the other side and we like it.”


