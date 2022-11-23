...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
EHS Coach Rich Hargitt was named SIC 4A Coach of the Year for the third consecutive year. Seen here in the EHS weight room when Hargitt says most of the Huskies success is initiated.
The Emmett Huskies did not win their third consecutive 4A Southern Idaho Conference Championship this fall, but their efforts for placing second to State-runnerup Bishop Kelly with an entirely new offensive backfield and a young stingy defense was well recognized this week with the announcement of the All-Southern Idaho Conference football team.
Emmett Coach Rich Hargitt was honored by his fellow coaches with the SIC Coach of the Year Award for the third consecutive year leading the Huskies to their third straight 4A playoff appearance.
Six Huskies earned First-Team honors and three athletes were recognized as both offense and defensive selections.
First Team Offensive honors went to quarterback Dakota Perry, lineman Sam Schroeder and wide-receiver Stevie Howe. All three are seniors.
First Team Defensive honors went to senior Callen Conklin at safety and juniors Cristian Sanchez and Bryan Walker on the defensive line and linebacker respectively.
Senior Daniel Walker received Second Team honors at linebacker and honorable mention at tight end. Brian Walker added honorable mention as a fullback to his first team linebacker honors. Stevie Howe was named honorable mention safety in addition to being the top vote getter at wide receiver.
Also receiving Second Team honors for Emmett were defensive lineman Brady Dillon, offensive lineman Remington Hardman, running back Ry Fullerton and wide receiver Isaac Brennan. The first three are seniors and Brennan is a junior.
Also gaining Honorable Mention honors were senior linebackers Joe Lummus and John Reimers, senior defensive lineman Hunter Enick, junior defensive linesman Lucas Briscoe and sophomore offensive lineman Sam Buck.
TEAM AWARDS
Saturday night the football team hosted its annual end of season banquet and handed out their own team awards as determined by the coaching staff.
Varsity Awards
presented:
Iron Man- Bryan Walker and Cristian Sanchez
Defensive Lineman of the Year — Brady Dillon
Offensive Lineman of the Year — Sam Schroeder
Most Improved Defensive Player — Joe Lummus
Most Improved Offensive Player — Sam Buck
Scout Team Defensive Player — Sam Burns
Scout Team Offensive Player — Casey Coburn
Huskie Award Winner — Isaac Brennan
Special Teams Player of the Year — Tucker Welling
Dean-Dean Award Winner — Daniel Walker
Coach’s Award — Ry Fullerton
Defensive Player of the Year — Callen Conklin
Offensive Player of the Year — Dakota Perry
Most Valuable Player Award — Steve Howe
Fullerton, Howe, Schroeder, Hardman, Dillon and Conklin have all been selected to play in the Shrine All-Star game on the East Team, December 3.
Junior Varsity Awards presented:
Defensive Player of the Year — Caleb Ayala
Offensive Player of the Year — Casey Coburn
Most Valuable Player — Caiden Hinsz
Freshman Awards presented:
Defensive Players of the Year — Zack Endres and Spencer Snow
Offensive Player of the Year — Hayden Wingett
Most Valuable Player — Lincoln Thayn
Huskie Lifters of the Year presented:
Freshman — Lincoln Thayn
Sophomore — Ryder Scheibe
Junior — Lucas Briscoe
Senior — Remington Hardman
In comments at the annual banquet coach Hargitt emphasized the value of the weight room in aiding Emmett efforts to continue to be competitive with schools consistently two to three times its enrollment. He said that there are currently no freshman — everyone is already working to strengthen the class they will represent in the fall of 2023.
Hargitt announced a very competitive schedule for next fall, featuring five 4A playoff teams and a meeting with 5A Lake City at the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho in week three.