EHS Coach Rich Hargitt was named SIC 4A Coach of the Year for the third consecutive year. Seen here in the EHS weight room when Hargitt says most of the Huskies success is initiated.

The Emmett Huskies did not win their third consecutive 4A Southern Idaho Conference Championship this fall, but their efforts for placing second to State-runnerup Bishop Kelly with an entirely new offensive backfield and a young stingy defense was well recognized this week with the announcement of the All-Southern Idaho Conference football team.

Emmett Coach Rich Hargitt was honored by his fellow coaches with the SIC Coach of the Year Award for the third consecutive year leading the Huskies to their third straight 4A playoff appearance.


