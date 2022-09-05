...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Emmett quarterback Dakota Perry breaks through Fruitland defenders in taking the run option of the spread offense in a road win over the Grizzlies, Sept. 2.
Tyann Alder photo
Emmett running back Ry Fullerton drags a Fruitland defender into the endzone for a first-quarter score in non-league action on Friday.
Tyann Alder photo
Daniel Walker makes the tackle on a Fruitland running back as the Huskies stymied the Grizzlies running attack all night.
Tyann Alder photo
Tyann Alder photo
Joe Lummus was one of six Huskies to gain yards rushing the ball against Fruitland on Friday.
That's the mantra of Emmett High football coach Rich Hargitt. Friday night the Huskies did it to perfection in posting a 40-0 non-conference win at Fruitland.
Emmett held Fruitland to less than 50 yards rushing and put up 278 yards on the ground in a balanced offensive attack that the Grizzlies had no answer for. Dakota Perry connected on eight of 15 passing attempts for another 214 yards of offense.
The Huskies scored on their first three possessions. Perry ran in the first score less than three minutes into the game on a 29-yard option run. Ry Fullerton added a five-yard dive up the middle four minutes later and then on the first play of the second quarter Fullerton gathered in a swing pass from Perry and raced into the end zone from 28 yards out.
Perry found Isaac Brennan with a 25-yard connection after Brady Dillon blocked a Fruitland punt attempt and Emmett led 28-0 at the intermission.
Emmett's offense bogged down a bit starting the second half, turning it over on downs on consecutive possessions but Stevie Howe intercepted a Fruitland pass when the Grizzlies were threatening to get on the board. Two plays later, Brennan broke through the line and raced 76 yards to end any doubts.
Perry found Howe with a 20-yard strike to the back of the end zone early in the fourth quarter to force a running clock the rest of the way.
Fullerton ran for 145 yards on 18 carries but had help from five others in posting the 278 yard total. Perry found Howe with four of his eight completions for 126 yards including a highlight reel 45-yard full stretch layout grab in the second half.
The Huskies running game was so dominant that the Grizzlies were staggered when Perry chose to go downfield. Emmett averaged 26.8 yards per completion.
The Emmett defense, while showing a little more give on an outside curl pattern in the passing game, shutdown the Fruitland rushing attack almost entirely until the fourth quarter but only allowed the home team one trip into the red zone all evening.
This week the Huskies will play a home game - away from home. Emmett will be the home team on the scoreboard in Baker, Oregon when its game with Lake City of Coeur d'Alene kicks off at 4 p.m., PDT, on Friday.
The 5A Timberwolves are 1-1 on the season, having dropped a season opener to Lakeland, 30-21, but bouncing back with a home win over Raymond HS from Alberta, Canada on Friday, 36-22.