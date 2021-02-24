Emmett High came home from the District III 4A wrestling championships on Saturday with two individual district champions and the largest contingent of State qualifiers in a number of years.
Paced by defending 185-pound 4A State champion Layne Feasel Dalton, the Huskies will see seven blue togged wrestlers representing the school in Nampa on Friday in the unique one-day 4A State Championships at the Ford Idaho Center.
Dalton, a senior, is making his fourth straight trip to State. He is looking for his third All-State podium appearance and a repeat as the gold medalist at his weight.
Making his first State trip is newly crowned District 198 pound champion Jimmy Kershner, a junior.
Ironically, the only top-seeded wrestler Emmett took into the District tournament, senior Darien Smith at 138, settled for second when he conceded the title match due to a stomach virus. He still claims a seeding into State.
Also with an automatic qualifying performance was senior Tyler Barry who beat freshman teammate Cristian Sanchez in a third/fourth showdown to get his return ticket to State.
The top three placers in District III received automatic berths in the 16 wrestler brackets for each weight classification. Six at large selections completed the field after over eight hours of at-times heated discussions during a virtual seeding meeting on Sunday between coaches from all six IHSAA districts.
That’s where Emmett numbers grew beyond four, but not as much as they may have.
Carson Alder will be making an appearance at State as a freshman. Alder lost a cliffhanging 11-10 decision for fifth place at 98 pounds at Districts but the strength of the District at that weight earned him the invitation.
Callen Conklin, a sophomore, received an at large spot at 126 pounds going 3-2 in Districts.
Sophomore John Reimers took fourth at Districts at 160 and was easily advanced as an at-large at 160.
Three additional wrestlers just missed getting invited after the heavy lobbying on Sunday.
Coach Bruce Egbert was most disappointed that senior Jon Fleming missed the cut by a single point in the complicated selection process.
“Once you get past the automatics from each district it becomes very complicated since not everyone sees each other during the year,” Egbert said. “This year is even more confusing because some wrestlers had very few matches to compare with so a percentage of wins doesn’t always tell the story.”
The other compounding factor is the total number of wrestlers competing at particular weights. Fleming happens to wrestle at the weight class that has more wrestlers participating than any other across the state.
Two freshman were bumped from the field on the grounds they did not have the minimum number of varsity matches under their belts. Sanchez, taking fourth at Districts at 220 and Zachary Amman, fifth at 285 each wrestled most of their season at the Junior Varsity level.
Dalton will go into the State tournament as Emmett’s only number-one seed – an honor that escaped him at Districts last week. He was seeded second at Districts behind Columbia’s Adrian Martinez. Dalton defeated Martinez 2-1 in an overtime decision and the pair will reverse seeds for State this week.
Dalton heads to Nampa with a 26-2 season record.
Jimmy Kershner will be one of five Huskies making their first appearance at State. The junior followed Dalton on the Championship mat on Saturday in Caldwell and jumped out to an early lead and kept in front of Cash Weeks of Middleton for a 9-6 decision. With the District title, Kershner’s 17-7 season record has earned him a second-seed on Friday.
Barry is the second Huskie in this group making a return trip to State. Barry used a couple of escapes in each of the first two rounds to build a 2-0 lead on his freshman teammate but then put an end to the drama with a pin early in the third round. Barry had lost a 6-3 decision in the semi-finals that forced him to wrestle back with back to back falls to advance to State where he finished fourth last year. He is seeded ninth for Friday.
Smith is the third Emmett senior getting a State berth. A strong second half of the season pushed him to the top seed at Districts. A fall and a close win in the semi-finals clinched the State berth but he chose not to wrestle the title match as a stomach ailment he had been fighting throughout the tournament intensified. He is expected to be able to go this week and will begin action on Friday as the seventh seed.
All three at-large selections were unseeded and will open against top-seeded opponents.
District III is considered the deepest segment of the 4A wrestling world in Idaho. While Emmett doesn’t currently have the numbers to vie for team titles, the performances of a handful of freshman has coach Bruce Egbert excited about the future of his program.
Emmett finished fifth in the team race at Districts. Nampa, ranked number-one in the State, won the team title over Columbia with perennial powerhouse Caldwell third, followed closely by Middleton and Emmett.
Emmett took four wrestlers to State last year with only two of them returning this year. Next season will start with four wrestlers back with State experience. That’s a nucleus to build on according to the Emmett coach.
“If the freshmen we had out come back strong and keep learning we should be a District contender in a couple of years,” Egbert said. “I have been really impressed with their willingness to put in the work. Wrestling is not fun and games, it’s hard work and it requires a commitment both on and off the mat that is unique.”
The wrestlers weigh-in at the Ford Idaho Center at 7 a.m. on Friday with first round action beginning at 9 a.m. This year’s consolidated format will complete the normal two-day event in one. The Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m. with Championship Finals beginning at 6 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions at the Idaho Center for wrestling is limiting fan attendance to no more than four individuals per wrestler.