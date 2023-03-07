Support Local Journalism


To say that the Emmett track and field program will have a few very noticeable positions to fill when spring outdoor competition begins this week would be an understatement.

The past two seasons the Huskies have claimed the fourth-place team trophy in the Idaho High School Boys Track and Field Championships. While there have been a host of contributors to that effort, you can’t overlook the impact that All-American Landon Helms has had on the team for the past four years.


