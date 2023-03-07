To say that the Emmett track and field program will have a few very noticeable positions to fill when spring outdoor competition begins this week would be an understatement.
The past two seasons the Huskies have claimed the fourth-place team trophy in the Idaho High School Boys Track and Field Championships. While there have been a host of contributors to that effort, you can’t overlook the impact that All-American Landon Helms has had on the team for the past four years.
Helms would likely have been a four-time state pole vault champion if not for a COVID washed out season. He concluded his career last spring winning four State titles — repeats in the Pole Vault and 110 meter hurdles and adding the long jump and 300 meter hurdles.
However, Helms is not in Emmett this spring. He is in College Station, Texas where as a freshman he has already cleared 17 feet in the pole vault for the Aggies. His recent score in the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships heptathlon event (the seven event indoor version of the decathlon) was the fourth highest point total in Texas A & M school history.
That’s a lot of team points to make up for. It’s not likely to happen with the arrival of a single Helms replacement. According to EHS coaches talked to last week, it’s going to take a collective effort to come close and there just might be the numbers necessary to do just that.
The Emmett track program has a new leader of the coaching collective. Seth Condor comes to Emmett from Payette. Condor is the physical education teacher at Shadow Butte Elementary and brings a rich track and field background with him. And a passion for the sports that make up track and field.
Condor only knew Helms from afar but he knows the challenges of replacing him in the event slots.
“That was a once in a generation talent,” Condor said. “Would love to have another but the strength of a track program comes from its broad participation numbers and we have a lot of talented young athletes out this spring.”
Condor says that there are nearly 70 athletes out for EHS track and field. And some of those carry some pretty impressive credentials of their own. Traditionally those numbers may swell a bit as some winter athletes recover from their indoor seasons and venture outside.
At the top of that list has to be senior All-American pole vaulter Tatum Richards. The two-time defending State girls pole vault champion is eying not only a three-peat but hitting some new highs that would push her into elite territory. At the State meet last spring, after winning the 4A title again handily, setting a new State record, she talked about a goal of 13’6”. That has been elevated this spring with sites on reaching the 14 foot range in the event.
When she’s not jumping, she is also a two-time defending District III 100 meter hurdles champion.
Richards won’t be alone in shooting for new heights this spring. She will be joined by three other returning State performers on the girls side.
That includes fellow senior Leyna Winegar who also competed at State in the pole vault last year.
Junior Julia Yearous came on strong at the end of last season to qualify for State in the discus and is intent on pushing her marks further. Sophomore Erin Hadley returns to stretch her performances in the long jump and triple jump and is likely to be a key contributor in relay team efforts.
The boys side also will be returning a handful of State performers. Focus on the field side of track and field here.
Senior Hunter Enick mounted the medal podium twice last spring. He took third in the shot put and 6th in the discus. He is joined by senior Rhett Spencer in the discus in the pursuit of continuing Emmett’s tradition of strong weight events.
Junior Lucas Briscoe returns to challenge greater heights in the high jump.
The rest of the talent to raise hopes for another solid State contingent will rely on a strong group of freshmen and sophomores and some upperclassmen finding new levels of success.
Over twenty of this year’s team are freshmen. Within that group are several likely to contribute to Emmett’s field event strength but also an increased number of sprinters and distance runners.
One of the early season adjustments will be athletes transitioning from winter sports to the ever- unpredictable outdoor track and field conditions. That transition will be evident in the season opening Southern Idaho Conference Tri-meet the Huskies will be hosting this Friday. With potential snow in the forecast it will be interesting to see how a mostly youthful squad adapts to start the two-month run toward State.
According to Condor, the success of this season will depend on the level of commitment the athletes have toward their own success.
“Sometimes you get kids, particularly seniors, who are just out for the team as a one-last-time social experience,” Condor said. “That’s fine and I get that. I do see, however, a significant number of these kids who are very focused and committed to improving their discipline every day. That’s great, and that’s what it will take to be successful in the end.”