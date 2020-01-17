Huskie Super Saturday schedule changes

The Emmett boys and girls basketball team are playing a Super Saturday marathon with Caldwell on Jan. 18. All six teams from freshman through varsity will see action at the Huskie Gymnasium. The original schedule had the teams alternative girl-boy-girl-boy-girl-boy but a schedule conflict for the Caldwell boys team has flipped that slate for Saturday.
The Emmett boys will play first and then the Emmett girls will finish off the marathon day.
Saturday's schedule
11 a.m.
Emmett boys frosh vs. Caldwell boys frosh
12:30 p.m.
Emmett boys JV vs. Caldwell boys JV
2 p.m.
Emmett boys varsity vs. Caldwell boys varsity
4:30 p.m.
Emmett girls frosh vs. Caldwell girls frosh
6 p.m.
Emmett girls JV vs. Caldwell girls JV
7:30 p.m.
Emmett girls varsity vs. Caldwell girls varsity