Huskie Roundup

Huskie boys face basketball elimination week
The Emmett boys basketball team has a clear agenda for this week if it is not to be the final week of the season. After losing a pair of Southern Idaho Conference games last week, including one that saw a near-miracle rally, the Huskies must win two to assure themselves a post-season berth. A split could still steal the eighth seed for the upcoming playoffs but wouldn’t be certain. Get swept and the gear will packed up on Friday.
Last Monday the Huskies got off on the wrong foot in the opening quarter against Kuna and fell 61-40 to the current second-place team in the SIC. Caden Young and Bryr Walker each posted double doubles in the loss. Young scored 13 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Walker countered with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Thursday evening home meeting with Columbia didn’t start out any better. The Huskies couldn’t find netting on shots to the rim for three quarters. Emmett trailed the Wildcats, 38-20 with three minutes left in the game. Shooting less than 20 percent from the field for the game, Emmett forced 27 Columbia turnovers to get some extra chances. A 10-0 run in less than a minute pulled the Huskies within nine and when Caden Young drilled back to back threes it was 39-26 with a minute to play. Three Huskie turnovers and 5-6 at the charity stripe by the Wildcats allowed Columbia to walk out of the gym with a 44-38 win.
Tuesday the Huskies will travel to Caldwell needing a win to move into a tie with the Cougars in the standings, complete a season sweep and own the tie breaker. Thursday on Senior Night Emmett will host Ridgevue with another opportunity to complete a season sweep and claim the eighth seed to the District III tournament, regardless of the Tuesday outcome. A sweep of the week could place Emmett anywhere from six to eight in the tournament seedings. Tournament play begins for the top eight-teams on Saturday at the homes of the top-four seeds.
Emmett Wrestlers face loaded District III tournament
Emmett knows that numbers will not be its friend when District III Championship play gets underway at Bishop Kelly in Boise on Friday. But that’s not new. A short roster has cost the Huskies a number of dual matches this season – including a pair last week. Strong performances by the short roster has allowed the team to fare better in tournament play but this tournament will be a big challenge.
Kuna is not only the favorite for the team title in the District III event this Friday and Saturday, the Kaveman are the top ranked wrestling team in the State, not just the 4A division. With two wrestlers entered in nearly every weight classification Kuna will certainly have a numbers advantage.
The Huskies will not be shy of opportunity, however. Layne Feasel Dalton (182) and Jake Johnson (195) are likely to be the lone highly seeded Emmett wrestlers as each of them will be looking to earn themselves another trip to the State Championships. It would be the third such experience for each.
Coach Bruce Egbert has been impressed in the performances of a number of his younger athletes in recent weeks, many coming off season best performances at a tournament in Challis on Feb 7-8.
“We did very well at Challis, taking third out of over 20 teams, and some of the kids got great experience,” Egbert said. “It’s nice to take on different opponents than what you see in conference duals. It gives us better experience but it also limits the head to head meetings with some District pairings so seedings this week will be interesting.”
Egbert sees as many as five Huskie wrestlers with legitimate shots at finishing in the top four of their weight classifications for golden tickets to the State Championships at the Idaho Center in Nampa, February 28-29. A few breaks could make that even a bigger contingent. Emmett participating in cross state wrestling tournaments this season might also help get a couple more in when the field is completed with a handful of at-larges available in addition to the four assured District III positions.
Girls basketball season ends with District split
The Emmett girls basketball season came to an end Wednesday, one game shy of making the District III final four, with a 49-34 loss to Kuna in Caldwell.
The loss came on the heels of an elimination round win over Columbia, 43-38, at home on Tuesday which saw the Huskies take an early lead and then hold on for the win.
Kuna came up short of becoming the third District III team to advance to this week’s State Championships. The Kavemen followed up the win over Emmett with a victory over Bishop Kelly but fell 57-54 in a cross-state play-in game with Preston. Caldwell upset top seeded-Middleton, 47-37, to win the District III title – both teams advancing to State this week.
A Gemma LaVergne three pointer in the closing seconds of the first quarter gave Emmett a lead it would never relinquish against Columbia. The two teams had split their regular season match-ups in close contests but Emmett held a comfortable lead of as many as nine points throughout much of this second round game.
The Wildcats, however, took advantage of a rash of Emmett turnovers to claw back within two points, 30-28, early in the fourth period. Back to back three-pointers from LaVergne stretched the margin back to eight with four minutes left but the Huskies would not hit another field goal in the game. Six more Emmett turnovers in the closing minutes allowed Columbia to pull within two again, 40-38, in the final minute but LaVergne and Haylee Jewkes hit free throws to seal the win.
LaVergne ended the evening with 18 points, six rebounds, seven steals and three blocked shots.
Kuna took its third win of the season over the Huskies in the second elimination round, jumping out to an early lead and holding Emmett at bay. Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett scoring against Kuna with a dozen.
The Huskies completed the season with a 9-15 record.