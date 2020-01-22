Huskie boys break through for conference win
The Emmett boys basketball team came from behind Saturday afternoon to record its first Southern Idaho Conference win of the year, 45-41, over the visiting Caldwell Cougars. Despite behind held to only five points in each the second and third quarters, the Huskies got a spark off the bench from Timmy Williams to retake a lead with 4:30 left.
Emmett actually looked to be in control of the game early, scoring the first seven points of the game. With six minutes left in the half the Huskies were up 19-12 but they failed to score again before a 19-19 intermission tie.
Caldwell limited Emmett to only a Caden Young three and a Williams lay up in the third quarter and had an eight point lead thirty seconds into the fourth. Then Williams drilled a three and scored inside on back to back possessions while grabbing four rebounds in the run. A Riley Weekes’ three pulled Emmett within one and a Young triple completed the climb back into the lead.
Williams led Emmett scoring on the afternoon with 11 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds. Young contributed ten points and nine rebounds.
The Saturday matinee performance came on the heels of a 73-51 loss at Columbia on Tuesday. A 37-22 halftime deficit could not be overcome despite a 16-2 Emmett run midway through the second half.
Harry Mumford’s 14 points and Young’s dozen led the Huskies.
Emmett will take its 1-6 SIC mark to Nampa on Wednesday to face 1-6 Ridgevue. The Huskies then return home for a Friday encounter with top-ranked Middleton.
Emmett girls basketball stuns BK
The Emmett girls sandwiched a couple of poor shooting losses around a stunning upset win last week.
After a disappointing 57-35 loss at Nampa on Tuesday the Huskies recorded their first win in nine years against Bishop Kelly, 56-53, on Thursday at home. Saturday’s visit from Caldwell on Saturday, however, saw the defending state finalists walk out of Huskie Gym with a 56-31win.
The loss to the Bulldogs was a tough one for the Huskies to swallow, having beaten Nampa earlier this season. Shooting only 22 percent from the floor, including 3 of 16 from three-point range is hard to overcome. Gemma LaVergne netted 14 points but a 23-12 halftime deficit proved too much.
It was timely shooting from the perimeter by the guard pair of LaVergne and Jazzy Jenkins that allowed Emmett to come from behind and then hold off the Black Knights. The pair combined to score 43 points as the Huskies built an eight-point lead mid-way through the fourth quarter and then held on for the win. Haylee Jewkes scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Caldwell held the Huskies to only two first half field goals on Saturday night to maintain a share of the SIC lead with Middleton. Emmett only connected twice all night from long range and struggled to keep ball possession. Twenty-six turnovers allowed Caldwell to attempt 23 more shots than Emmett and score 27 points directly off the miscues.
The Huskies, 4-7, 6-10, settle into sixth position in the league with a single Thursday road game at Vallivue on the schedule this week.
Short-handed wrestlers fall to Caldwell
Four forfeits proved to be too much for the Emmett wrestlers to overcome in a Southern Idaho Conference dual with Caldwell on Wednesday. Despite three wins by fall, the Huskies fell to the perennial mat power Cougars, 49-36.
Jake Johnson recorded a pin just 41 seconds into his 195 pound match. Dakota Howell also recorded a first round win by fall at 160 and Syd Carr III at 152 was credited with his win by pin late in the second round.
The wrestlers will host Ridgevue on Wednesday evening in their next to last home match of the season. On the weekend the Huskies will be participating in the RD Brown Tournament at New Plymouth.