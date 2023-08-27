The Emmett volleyball team experienced the highs and lows that can come with their sport, all in the span of a week. Much of it on opening day.
Behind twelve consecutive service winners from Shelbie Hemphill, including four aces, Emmett took a commanding 18-4 lead over Nampa in a non-conference match at home. While the Huskies held on to win the set 25-17, the next three got away from them as they fell 1-3 to the Bulldogs.
The team then showed marked improvement according to coach Jordan Dickeson despite dropping a pair of non-conference matches on Thursday at Owyhee.
Saturday, at the Kuna Invitational the team bounced back with straight wins over Mountain Home and Vallivue in best two of three matches, going 2-2 in their four Saturday matches overall.
Emmett opens Southern Idaho Conference play on Tuesday at Ridgevue and hosts Meridian in a non-conference game on Wednesday.
The Emmett freshman and junior varsity volleyball teams swept their matches against Nampa, 2-0.
Cross country opens season at BK
Saturday morning the Emmett cross country team was able to get the early season kinks out at the Jimmy Driscoll Invitational hosted by Bishop Kelly in Boise. Fourteen schools sent teams to open up their seasons in a non-team-scoring event.
Senior Lowell Bacon turned in a time of 19:59.86 to pace the Huskies boys. Junior Annie Kunka and senior-newcomer Madison Hibdon placed 24 and 25 respectively in the crowded girls field with times of 23:00.09 and 23:03.20 respectively over the 5,000 meter course.
The Huskie runners will tackle the Caldwell Twilight course on Thursday.
Girls soccer gets on the board in league play
While a win remained elusive last week for the Emmett girls soccer team, the young roster showed great improvement according to coach Rene Espinoza. That showed out on Thursday when freshman Paige Griggs scored twice in a 10-2 loss to Ridgevue. They were shut out at Columbia earlier in the week, 5-0.
The Emmett JV girls won both of their matches for the week, shutting out Columbia and Ridgevue 3-0 and 4-0, respectively.
The teams are on the road this week with a trip to conference favorite Bishop Kelly on Tuesday and a non-conference trip to Homedale on Thursday.
Boys soccer finding its footing
The Emmett boys got off on the right foot on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead against Fruitland on the road but couldn’t sustain the offense, falling 2-1 to the Grizzlies.
Stephen Dubowski scored in the league opener against Columbia on Tuesday but it was too late to overcome Columbia’s quick start in a 4-1 loss. The boy lost a 4-0 decision at Ridgevue on Thursday.
The Emmett JV boys beat Columbia on Tuesday, 4-0. This week they host Four Rivers Community School on Monday and Bishop Kelly on Tuesday.