Baseball playoff position up in the air entering final week
With two games remaining in the regular season, the Huskies find themselves in undetermined territory this week as far as the District III playoffs that begin Saturday. A sweep of two games early this week could push the Huskies all the way to a second-seed position and first round bye. Getting swept will put them on the road on Saturday at Ridgevue.
Emmett finds itself in that position after a split of Southern Idaho Conference games last week.
Early in the week the Huskie hitters had problems stringing rallies together, falling 4-2 at Ridgevue. Emmett had beaten the Warhawks earlier this season at home, 6-4.
Friday the bats returned and the Huskies rolled to a 10-0 shutout of Vallivue. Stevie Howe drove in three runs with three hits while Ryder Scheibe hit safely three times to drive in two runs. The Huskies took an early 9-0 lead and cruised to the five inning decision.
Monday afternoon the Huskies could take a big step toward a home placement to open the playoffs if they can rally back in the completion of a rain suspended game with Columbia. The Wildcats will open the game in the top of the third with two out and one aboard, leading 6-3. A Huskie win would ice at least the fourth seed and a Saturday host role against Ridgevue.
Emmett travels to league-leading Skyview on Tuesday to conclude the regular season. A win against the Hawks — if they also get the win against Columbia — would push Emmett to number-two and a first-round bye.
The double elimination tournament to determine two spots at State will then shift to Ridgevue after Saturday’s openers and Monday second round at top seed sites.
Tennis facing uphill battle for District seeds
The final week of the regular season will see Emmett Tennis shuffling lineups to obtain seedings for the upcoming District III tournament.
The Huskies face Vallivue at home on Tuesday and conclude SIC action on Thursday at Columbia. Both should be competitive team match-ups but each of the teams will be positioning players to improve their seedings in their respective singles or doubles pairs for District which begins Thursday, May 11.
Last week Emmett picked up three doubles wins against Ridgevue. Elena Henry and Halie Allen teamed up for a 6-1, 6-1 win at number-one girls doubles. Deni Allen and Hunter Stoffel prevailed 4-6, 7-6, 10-6 in a marathon mixed doubles match. Abigail Parks and Aspen Greenman swept to a number-two girls doubles win.
JV Teams face single day tournaments on Saturday
Junior varsity teams in baseball, softball and tennis could be seeing District action this weekend.
A four-team District JV Baseball tournament will begin for Emmett as the number-four seed at 10 a.m. Saturday at Skyview High in Nampa.
Emmett’s JV softball team will be the number-two seed in a four-team tournament at Bishop Kelly on Saturday. Emmett opens at 9 a.m.
Tennis JV prospects will play in a tournament starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Bishop Kelly and Capital High in Boise.