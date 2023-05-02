Carter Browne drives in run

Carter Browne strokes an RBI double for the Huskies against Ridgevue in SIC action last week in Nampa.

 Tyann Alder photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Baseball playoff position up in the air entering final week

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Huskies find themselves in undetermined territory this week as far as the District III playoffs that begin Saturday. A sweep of two games early this week could push the Huskies all the way to a second-seed position and first round bye. Getting swept will put them on the road on Saturday at Ridgevue.


Recommended for you

Load comments