The Emmett Huskies used their length to harass visiting Ontario into 35 turnovers Friday evening enroute to a 73-24 win over the Tigers. Senior guard Tanner Wilkerson lead the turnover conversion parade scoring 31 before sitting out the fourth period.
Emmett set the pace in the early going using a man-to-man defense to force turnovers and convert them for a 22-10 first quarter lead. That pattern continued until halftime with Emmett scoring the final 11 points of the half to lead 41-19.
The Huskies went to a zone defense in the second half with even more impressive results — outscoring Ontario in the third quarter 18-2 to set up a running clock in the fourth period. In all the Huskies recorded 27 steals which they converted into 42 points.
The win got Emmett over the hump. Earlier in the week they had victory in their grasp late on the road against Cole Valley Christian only to see it slip away, 67-63 in overtime. Wilkerson and Stevie Howe each scored 15 in the loss.
The Huskies open conference play against Columbia Tuesday evening. They then will travel to Owyhee High School for a three-day holiday tournament which opens with an 8 p.m. game against Timberline of Boise on Thursday.
Girls basketball splits conference pair
Emmett controlled the paint against Nampa but fell short on the boards against Bishop Kelly and that stat was an indicator of the Huskies results in SIC action last week.
The Huskies used 33 rebounds to pull away from Nampa on Tuesday, 57-39, with tremendous balance. Seven Emmett players scored between 6 and 8 points.
The win put the Huskies in a position to challenge for second place in the league when it traveled to Boise to face Bishop Kelly but they were unable to mount the threat.
The Knights held Emmett to three first-half points while pouring in 35, denying the Huskies second shots and forcing turnovers. The Knights remain near the top of the standings with the 58-15 win while the Huskies fall into a fourth place tie with Nampa at 2-2. EHS travels to Caldwell on Tuesday with the opportunity to get back above .500 in league. Emmett will play in the Jerry Callen Memorial tournament in Jerome on Friday and Saturday to complete its pre-Christmas schedule.
