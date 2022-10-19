Volleyball heads
into District
with huge task
The EHS volleyball team saw a win on Senior Night slip away when Vallivue rallied from a two-set deficit. The Falcons came from behind for the second time this year against Emmett, having won 3-1 in Caldwell in September. But Tuesday night was more dramatic and perhaps frustrating for Emmett.
The Huskies used solid serving to win the open sets 25-21 and 25-22 and looked to be off to a potential sweep with an early lead in the third set before Vallivue turned the tide. The Falcons rallied to win 25-21 in the third set then dominated 25-14 to win the fourth. Emmett wouldn’t fold but came up short 15-13 in the tie breaker.
Tesssa Farnsworth recorded 44 digs and three aces in the match. Gianna Coburn recorded eight kills and Ellie Snokova 6 aces.
Thursday night the Huskies concluded the regular season dropping a match with number-two ranked Columbia 3-0.
Emmett will have a difficult road to traverse to earn one of two berths in the upcoming State 4A championships, and it started last night against Bishop Kelly. The loss to Vallivue cost Emmett a potential step up in seeding for this week’s District tournament but perhaps an ironic twist of fate. It put them against a BK team in the opening round. Emmett and BK split 3-1 decisions in the regular season. A win against Vallivue could have put the Huskies against a Ridgevue team that sweep Emmett during the regular season and face a possible next round matchup with number-one Skyview with a win.
Instead, a win versus BK would pit them against number-two Columbia.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
This year’s format is a bit different. All games are being played at Columbia High School in Nampa. The 3-6 and 4-5 match winners Monday turned around and had to play 1 and 2 seeds immediately following.
An Emmett win in its Monday opener would have placed them against Columbia later that evening. A loss in either match would send the Huskies into the elimination rounds Tuesday evening beginning at 6 p.m. The championship will be decided on Wednesday and the second State seat will be determined Thursday.
District is next for aspiring cross country runners
Four Huskie harriers recorded personal bests at the Winston Tilzey Invitational at Nampa’s West Park on Wednesday in the final regular season meet of the year. The team hopes that momentum carries them into District III 4A competition on Thursday at Eagle Island State Park.
Bond Gregory, a sophomore, led the Emmett boys at Nampa with a time of 20:47, twenty-two seconds faster than he had every run the 5,000 meters before. Freshman Cooper Lehosit knocked nearly three minutes off his previous best with a time of 21:36.
Sophomore Annie Kunka posted a PR of 22:02 to lead the Emmett runners, just ahead of freshman Addie Zidek’s PR of 22:25.
The Huskie girls, lead by senior Leyna Winegar have a shot at earning a team berth in the State Cross Country Championships if they run their bests again this week according to assistant coach Denton Bassett.
The girls will run at 3 p.m. and the boys at 3:45 p.m. over a looping course that includes a ski-hill incline and descent on the Eagle Island course.