Spencer scores underneath

Emmett’s Rhett Spencer (24) gets an inside score against Ridgevue in Southern Idaho Conference action last week.

 BRUCE L BATES

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Boys put all on the line Wednesday

To say that their backs are against the wall would not be overstating the situation facing the Emmett boys basketball team this Wednesday night when they host Vallivue in their final regular season Southern Idaho Conference game. On Senior Night, the Huskies will see their season end quietly with a loss. A win and Emmett will advance into the double elimination District III tournament on Saturday which will determine two tickets to the State 4A tournament March 2-4.


Recommended for you

Load comments