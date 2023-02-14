To say that their backs are against the wall would not be overstating the situation facing the Emmett boys basketball team this Wednesday night when they host Vallivue in their final regular season Southern Idaho Conference game. On Senior Night, the Huskies will see their season end quietly with a loss. A win and Emmett will advance into the double elimination District III tournament on Saturday which will determine two tickets to the State 4A tournament March 2-4.
A win would tie Caldwell for the sixth seed into the tournament but the Huskies own the tie breaker with the Cougars.
Emmett had a chance to nail down that spot last week when they traveled to Ridgevue. The Huskies rallied hard in the fourth quarter after digging a big hole early with turnovers but came up short 51-41.
A twenty-three point third quarter explosion from the Warhawks was too much for Emmett’s 14-5 fourth quarter advantage to overcome.
Senior Night against the Falcons begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with the game to follow.
A win would likely send Emmett to the loser of Wednesday’s matchup between conference leaders Columbia and Skyview on Saturday.
Huskie girls basketball season comes to close
The Emmett girls hopes of staying alive in the District III tournament last week were short-lived. After dropping a first round game to third-seed Skyview on Feb. 4, the Huskies saw their see-saw scoring consistency bite them in an elimination against Ridgevue on Wednesday. The Huskies won quarters one and three but fell 33-28 to the Warhawks to end their season 4-19.
Trailing 21-14 at the half, Emmett dominated Ridgevue 10-1 in the third quarter to enter the final eight minutes with a 24-22 lead. An 11-4 Warhawk advantage in the fourth quarter, however, saw the hopes of advancing disappear.
Natalie Goslin led Emmett scoring with ten, Hailee Stephenson added nine.
The young Huskies will return four of five starters next year. Only Stephenson will graduate from the starting quintet.