to beat Caldwell in five Momentum may change faster in the sport of volleyball than any other sport. That came into play — twice — Thursday night as the Emmett girls took advantage of the second swing of “Mo” to beat Caldwell in SIC conference play in Emmett.
The Huskies appeared in total control and on their way to sweep of the Cougars. Emmett won the opening two sets 25-12 and 25-17 and were up 14-6 in the third set before Caldwell started a comeback. Emmett was still up 18-12 when the wheels came off and the Cougars caught fire. Caldwell scored 13 of the final 14 points to win 25-19. They continued that run scoring the first five points of the fourth set and went on to win 25-17 and force the fifth set tiebreaker.
Caldwell got an early 3-2 lead in the deciding set but Emmett won seven of the next eight points and went on to a 15-10 win and a 3-2 match victory. The win moved the Huskies into a tie for fourth in the conference with powerhouse Skyview coming to Emmett on Tuesday. Thursday the Huskies travel to Boise to face Bishop Kelly which is a game in front of Emmett in the standings but fell 3-1 on the Knight’s trip to Emmett earlier this season.
Cross Country
paced by new PRsThe Emmett girls placed eighth as a team at the Gary Ward Invitational run last week at Lakeview Park in Nampa. The Huskies were paced by a trio of new personal bests for the 5,000 meter run.
Sophomore Annie Kunka set a new PR to lead the pack with a time of 22:13.15. Freshman Addie Zidek followed in a new PR time of 23:10.15. Senior Leyna Winegar was right behind Zidek. Miley Davis and Lillie Buck completed the scoring for the Huskies with Buck getting a new PR as well.
Lowell Bacon led the Emmett boys in the event which saw over 340 boys running in the JV and Varsity events. Bacon, a junior led Emmett with a time of 20:17.97. Bond Gregory, a sophomore, recorded a senior best to lead freshman Cole Johns and Cooper Lehosit across the finish line.
The runners travel to Kuna for the Gib Floyd Invitational this Saturday.
Soccer teams wrap up seasons this week The Emmett soccer teams have a busy week coming up as Senior Nights are on tap for Donald Gregory Field.
The Emmett girls will conclude their home season against Skyview on Tuesday and then the regular season at Caldwell on Thursday.
The boys will play at Skyview on Tuesday and then host league leading Caldwell for Senior Night on Thursday.