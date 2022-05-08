EHS baseball coach Joe Jones presents the number-three jersey to Kari Dietz, mother of Cory Holm, and other family members gathered at Pat Daniels Field Tuesday as part of the jersey retirement ceremony.
Monday evening the EHS baseball season was on an elimination alert but got a reprieve. That game against Caldwell was scheduled for Emmett. Due to the snow and wet field conditions, it has been moved to Middleton's field with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
After dropping a 9-4 decision to Ridgevue on Saturday in the opening round of the District III playoffs, the Huskies now have a long road to travel to steal a spot in the State tournament next week.
The Huskies spotted Ridgevue eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, aided by Emmett errors, and could not muster much of a rally until the top of the final inning. Emmett was only able to tap Warhawk pitching for seven hits, most of those in the three-run seventh. Caseyn Pearson rapped two of those hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Emmett went into the tournament as the fifth-seed after splitting games earlier in the week, losing 15-2 to Columbia and beating Nampa 8-2. A win against Caldwell on Tuesday in the elimination side of the tournament would keep them alive for a potential gauntlet of District eliminators on Wednesday and Thursday at Bishop Kelly and a wildcard run to a play-in game on Saturday in eastern Idaho.
Golfers go for State opportunities on Wednesday
EHS probably doesn’t have the depth to take a team to State this year but at least a couple of golfers could have a shot at individual berths with a good round on Wednesday at the Timberstone Golf Club south of Caldwell.
Tennis wraps up regular season
The Emmett tennis team scrambled to beat the weather and conclude its regular season last week with makeup matches.
The Huskies fell 5-7 to Caldwell in a make-up match. Emmett got wins from Gage Horton and Griffen Arnett in boys singles. Kylie Barrus and Elena Henry teamed up for a win in girls doubles. Emmett swept the mixed doubles with wins by the teams of Abigale Church/Gabe King and Halie Allen/Landon Barron.
Emmett picked up three wins against Columbia — Gage Horton in singles, and the mixed doubles teams.
A rain-shortened match with Middleton ended with a 6-1 score favoring the Vikings, Horton gaining the solo point.
Tennis will be participating in the District III Championships this Thursday through Saturday.