Cross Country heads to Firman Invite
This weekend is one of the largest cross country meets in the Northwest, and Emmett High will be there.
Eighteen to twenty Huskie runners will be competing on Saturday in the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park. Thousands of runners from seven to eight states are expected to compete.
It’s actually a two-day event with middle schoolers running on Friday and then Saturday will have numerous flights of freshman through varsity runners intermixed with open elite class fields. Hard to tell when Huskies will be on the 5,000-meter trail at the Island. Freshman girls start as early as 8:45 a.m. with the varsity teams running mid-day and junior varsity flights start as last as 3:50 p.m.
Huskies will be heading to Eagle after a strong performance on a very difficult course at Nyssa last week. Most runners did not break their personal bests due to course conditions but there were a few exceptions. Sophomore Serena Hawkins pared nearly two minutes off her previous best and senior Clara White also set a new personal mark as the Emmett girls finished fourth in the ten-team field.
Top placers for Emmett’s girls were Annie Kunka, Addie Zidek and Madison Hibdon who came in as a pack in 12th, 13th and 15th place.
Keye Quist set a new PR for the boys. Lowell Bacon, a senior, was the top Emmett boys finisher in the 90 runner field, finishing in the top 24.
Volleyball hangs tough with SIC foes
While the EHS girls volleyball team is still looking for its first match win, they have been pushing opponents to extra sets and long rallies in recent action. Last week they dropped a three-set decision to Bishop Kelly and then saw a home matchup with Vallivue get away from them late.
Trailing 1-2 in sets the Huskies looked to be on their way to sending it to a tie breaker with a 16-13 lead in the fourth set. The Falcons then ran off 10 straight points to appear to have the match safely in hand. Emmett refused to go quietly into the night, rallying back to 22-24 before VV got the winner.
This week the Huskies are second-place Columbia on Tuesday and hosting third-place Ridgevue on Thursday.
Girls soccer looking to add to winning ways
After recording their first 4A win in ten years a week ago, the Huskie girls kept up the pressure last week, pushing Caldwell before falling 1-3 to the Cougars and then shutting down Columbia’s potent offense in an 0-2 loss on Friday. Saturday Madison Hibdon got the Huskies on the board early against visiting 4A Jerome but the Tigers equalized the game in the second half as each settled for a 1-1 tie.
Emmett traveled to Weiser on Monday and then to Ridgevue on Tuesday to complete four games in five days. They finished the week hosting first-place Bishop Kelly on Thursday.
Boys come up just shy at Columbia
Emmett’s soccer boys nearly came away with a road win a Columbia on Thursday. With their strongest offensive showing of the SIC season the Huskies were able to put two goals in the net against the Wildcats but came up just short in a 2-3 cliffhanger. Emmett dropped a 0-4 decision to first-place Caldwell earlier in the week.
Monday night they hosted their final non-conference game of the season when Weiser came to town. Tuesday they host Ridgevue in a return to SIC play with a road trip to second-place Bishop Kelly on the schedule for Thursday.
Golfers prepping for Districts
This is the final week of the regular season for Emmett golfers as they use a couple of meets to fine tune their game for the District III tournaments next week. The Junior Varsity District meet is Monday, Sept. 25 at Redhawk Golf Club and the Varsity District title and state berths will be determined in 18 holes on Sept. 28 at Ridgecrest Golf Course in Nampa.