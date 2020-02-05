Huskie Roundup

By STAFF REPORT
Huskie boys ready for stretch run
A pair of Southern Idaho Conference losses last week did little to change the post-season picture for the Emmett boys basketball team. A 50-38 road loss at Nampa and a 71-40 home loss to Bishop Kelly leaves the Huskies as the eighth and final seed for the upcoming District III tournament.
After a single road game on the schedule this week, Emmett will conclude the year with three of their final four at home – including meetings with the other three teams in the bottom half of the SIC standings.
Shooting woes continue to challenge the Huskies to make a move as the season wanes. Defensively the Huskies did a better job controlling the outside shooting game of Nampa but still couldn’t muster more than 38 points against the Bulldogs.
In the home meeting with Bishop Kelly on Thursday the Knights held Emmett to a single first quarter field goal and raced to a 22-4 lead. A ten-point Emmett run in the second quarter got the Huskies within ten at 24-14 and they crept into single digits on a Kiko Solis steal and layup late in the period.
The Knights parlayed four Emmett turnovers into a 10-0 start to the second half and a 17 point deficit is as close as the Huskies could get the rest of the way.
Timmy Williams led Emmett with 17 points and eight rebounds. Caden Young added 16 points.
A Friday trip to Vallivue provides the Huskies a shot at the current fifth-seeded Falcons. A win could keep Emmett’s chances alive at catching them but its the final three games of the season that could determine if Emmett finishes as high as sixth or missing the tournament entirely.
Wrestlers win on mats, lose on the scoreboard
Team scoring in wrestling is a little strange. The Emmett wrestlers won six of nine matches actually contested on the mats at Nampa High last Wednesday, but lost the team score 54-26. Six forfeits by Emmett at weights where they either don’t have a wrestler or had an injury gap for the night contributed 36 points to the Bulldogs.
Three of Emmett’s matches were won by falls — Tyler Barry winning at 220 in 20 seconds; Jake Johnson (195) and Sterling Rogers (145) gained second round pins. Other winners for Emmett were Layne Feasal Dalton (182) 8-2 decision, Jesse Wade (138) 10-4 decision, Jon Fleming (132) 11-6 decision.
Wednesday they travel to Kuna to take on the top-ranked 4A team in the state. The Huskies travel to Challis for their final regular season tournament this weekend. Middleton will visit Emmett for Senior Night on Feb. 12.
Competitive Cheer takes third at Jerome event.
The Emmett High competitive cheer team faced its first major competition of the season on Jan. 25 when it traveled to Jerome for the Tiger Rumble Jam.
Emmett, competing against eight other teams, finished third in the pom competition, scoring 140.5 points, trailing only host Jerome and Blackfoot.
The District III Cheer Championships will be held at Caldwell High on Feb. 22.