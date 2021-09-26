Using a devastating serving game, the Emmett girls bounced back from a couple of upset losses the previous week with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Bishop Kelly.
The Huskies recorded 17 aces in their service game in posting the 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 win over the Knights. Tessa Farnsworth was credited with ten of those aces on only 24 serves.
It could have been a big week for Emmett volleyball as they had two games scheduled with Caldwell last week — one a make-up of an early season match that was postponed. Both of these matches were postponed as well as Caldwell’s varsity self-imposed a quarantine after an COVID exposure among the team. Games have been rescheduled for Oct. 6 in Caldwell and Oct. 14 in Emmett just before District tournament play begins.
Emmett is currently fourth in the SIC 4A standings but faces number-two Middleton here on Thursday and number-one Columbia next Tuesday in Nampa.
Cross Country returns to action this week
Emmett cross country athletes will finally get back on the trail this week, participating in the Gary Ward Invitational hosted by Vallivue on Thursday. They have had a two-week break due to the cancellation of the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park.
Soccer teams looking to break through
David Bratcher scored twice and Jorge Rivera once as Emmett built a 3-1 lead against Columbia last week before the Wildcats roared back for a 6-3 win. Emmett’s boys soccer also fell 3-1 to Ridgvue and 11-0 to Middleton last week.
The Emmett girls soccer team was able to find the net only once in three SIC losses last week, falling 11-0 to Ridgevue, 11-1 to Columbia and 6-0 to Middleton.