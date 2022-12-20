Emmett girls claim 5 titles at Nyssa wrestling tournamentThe Emmett girls wrestling team claimed the unofficial girls title in the Calhoun Invitational at Nyssa on Saturday. No official girls team only totals were kept but with five champions the Huskies certainly had enough points to outpace the field of teams.
Emmett scored 168 total tournament points to finish in front of Caldwell with 127.
Leading the way was Gracin Dennis (170) who won all three of her matches by way of fall and scoring 26 team points. Winning and scoring 24 team points each were Dahlia Yerby (115), Gianna Coburn (130) and Alexandra Wright (235). Also an undefeated champion in the 100 pound classification was Jayla Goslin.
The Huskies also got a second place finish from Cianna Jensen (190).
None of the Emmett varsity boys claimed classification titles but the team placed several on the medals podium as the team finished sixth in a field of 22 schools. Three Huskies claimed third place positions. Fox Green (113) and Callen Conklin (145) each went 4-1, losing their only match in the semi-finals and then coming back through the consolation bracket to win third. John Reimers (160) had a more difficult road, losing in the second round and then coming back through the consolation bracket to post a 5-1 record for the weekend and scoring a team-high 20 points.
Connor Wilkerson won the 113 pound classification in the Junior Varsity segment of the tournament.
The EHS wrestlers will conclude the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule at the grueling Bonneville Duals in Idaho Falls this Friday and Saturday.
Girls basketball drops pair to league favoritesExperience, length, and outside shooting prowess were on the opponent’s side of the scale last week as the EHS girls faced the top two teams in the Southern Idaho Conference.
The Huskies fell, 63-16, to SIC favorite Bishop Kelly on the road on Tuesday.
A Thursday matchup with Columbia at home hung in the balance until the second half when the Wildcats moved away for a 44-26 win.
Emmett is now 1-8 on the season, 1-3 in the SIC with all losses coming the top three in the current standings. The Huskies will wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule at home on Wednesday against Ridgevue, 2-7.
Emmett will participate in a tournament at Timberline High School between Christmas and New Years before returning to league play at Vallivue on Jan. 5.