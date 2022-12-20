Minton drive against Columbia

Hailey Minton starts a drive against a Columbia defender in SIC action Thursday in Emmett.

 BRUCE L BATES

Emmett girls claim 5 titles at Nyssa wrestling tournamentThe Emmett girls wrestling team claimed the unofficial girls title in the Calhoun Invitational at Nyssa on Saturday. No official girls team only totals were kept but with five champions the Huskies certainly had enough points to outpace the field of teams.

Emmett scored 168 total tournament points to finish in front of Caldwell with 127.


