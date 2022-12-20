EMS 7th grader Hannah Thayn

Emmett’s Hannah Thayn dribbles through Middleton defense in an Inter Valley League game. Thayn led the EMS 7th grade A team defensively all season long and was part of an effort which lifted the Huskies to a 4th place tournament finish this year.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Pair of Huskies named to All-State football squadTwo Emmett High football players have been named to the 4A All-State Football team. The teams announced last week were heavily dominated by teams that reached the State semifinals. Three-time champion Skyline placed five on the first team including Player of the Year, Kenyon Sadiq – a wide receiver signed to play for the University of Oregon.

Emmett’s two selections were on the second team. Record-setting wide receiver Stevie Howe was named at that position and fellow senior Sam Schroeder was honored as a second team offensive lineman. Only two teams were selected at each level.


