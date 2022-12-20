Emmett’s Hannah Thayn dribbles through Middleton defense in an Inter Valley League game. Thayn led the EMS 7th grade A team defensively all season long and was part of an effort which lifted the Huskies to a 4th place tournament finish this year.
Pair of Huskies named to All-State football squadTwo Emmett High football players have been named to the 4A All-State Football team. The teams announced last week were heavily dominated by teams that reached the State semifinals. Three-time champion Skyline placed five on the first team including Player of the Year, Kenyon Sadiq – a wide receiver signed to play for the University of Oregon.
Emmett’s two selections were on the second team. Record-setting wide receiver Stevie Howe was named at that position and fellow senior Sam Schroeder was honored as a second team offensive lineman. Only two teams were selected at each level.
Girls let Ridgevue
escape town with winFor the better part of three quarters last Wednesday evening the Emmett girls basketball team looked to be on its way to grabbing its second conference win. With a tenacious defense the Huskies built an early nine point lead against visiting Ridgevue and held a 21-16 lead at the half. Turnovers and missed lay up opportunities, however, spelled a second halve offensive freeze that allowed the Warhawks to catch up and eventually pull ahead for a 37-31 conference win.
Hailee Minton and Haylee Stephenson led Emmett scoring with eight points each.
Emmett will participate in a three-day holiday tournament at Timberline High School in Boise next week before returning to SIC action on the road in January. Next home game for the Huskies will be Jan. 12 against Caldwell.
EMS wraps up girls basketball seasonThe basketball season is already over for the Emmett Middle School girls. Each team qualified for the Inter Valley League Championship tournament last week and faced tough competition, particularly from the larger schools in the league but each came away with a 4th place finish, winning their opening round matches.
The 7th A team pulled the upset of the tournament knocking off third-seeded South Middle School 20-10 behind the 12-point performance from Caydie Buffington.