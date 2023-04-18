The EHS net crew is showing tremendous growth as it starts through the conference schedule for the second time. While still looking for a team win, the Huskies have picked up some momentum as they jockey playing positions for team events, yet keeping an eye on pairings needed for the best opportunities when the District III tournament comes about next month.
In a 3-9 loss to Vallivue on Tuesday, the Huskies showed strength in doubles, winning the number-one position in each set of pairings.
Halie Allen and Elena Henry combined to post a 6-1, 6-4 win in girls doubles. Ryan Lewis and Brenner Warren prevailed in a marathon 6-4. 6-7. 10-5 boys doubles match. Kylie Barrus and Brayden Stevens combined to win 6-1, 6-0 in mixed doubles.
The Thursday home match saw the Huskies change strategies, winning four of six singles matches but getting edged 7-5 by Columbia in the overall team score.
Lewis, Warren and Stevens swept the three boys singles matches while Kylie Barrus took the number-one girls singles. Allen and Henry again paired to win the number-one girls doubles match 6-3. 6-1.
Tracksters picking up steam
With the weather a bit more conducive to better performances, the Emmett track and field teams split up last week for opportunities to test the waters against a variety of foes.
In the JV meet held at Caldwell High on Wednesday, Lily Jones won the girls’ pole vault with an 8’3” effort while Tucker Welling set a PR of 10’3” in the boys’ pole vault for fourth. Annastyn Kunka set a PR time of 2.37.48 to place third in the 800 meter run.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Jones topped her Wednesday performance in the vault on Friday at the Middleton Invitational, clearing 8’6 to finish fifth in a field crowded with 25 teams from across the state.
At Middleton the Huskie boys were led by senior Hunter Enick with new personal bests in both the shot put and discus events. Enick won the shot put with a 53’10” heave to lead three Huskies placing in the top ten — Remington Hardman hit a personal best for fifth and sophomore Black Jones finished eight.
Enick recorded a second PR with a 148’8” hurl in the discus to finish second.
Junior sprinter Quinten Smith broke his personal bests for the second consecutive week in both the 100 and 200 meter runs. Smith’s 11.48 run in the 100 placed fifth and his 23.06 in the 200 came in fourth.
Freshmen were among the leaders for Emmett girls at Middleton.
Rylie Smith set new personal records in the shot put and discus, taking second and sixth respectively in the two events. Teammate Julia Yearous, a junior, placed fourth in the discus.
Freshman Sarah Vance ran the 300 hurdles in a personal best time of 52.15 to place fifth and then turned in a top-ten finish in the 100 hurdles. Junior Madison Hibdon posted a PR time of 13:06 for place fifth in the 3,200 meters and also posted a top-ten finish in the 1,600 meters.
Emmett’s Tatum Richards, the two-time defending State 4A pole vault champion, skipped the Middleton meet to participate in a national event — the Mt. Sac Relays in northern California. Richards cleared 11’6” to place in the top ten at the prestigious event. Her 11’6 which she has hit several times this season, ranks as the tops in Idaho 4A rankings so far this year.
Emmett will be hosting a possible preview of the District III championships this week when they host the 4A SIC Showdown on Thursday. Action begins at 4 p.m.