Ryan Lewis singles return

Emmett junior Ryan Lewis returns a volley against Columbia in SIC tennis action last week at Emmett City Park.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Tennis growing as youthful team matures

The EHS net crew is showing tremendous growth as it starts through the conference schedule for the second time. While still looking for a team win, the Huskies have picked up some momentum as they jockey playing positions for team events, yet keeping an eye on pairings needed for the best opportunities when the District III tournament comes about next month.


