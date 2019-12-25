Huskie Roundup

Huskie boys find W against Parma
If the shots aren’t falling, you better make sure the opponents’ aren’t either. That’s exactly what the Emmett Huskies did last Tuesday. A tenacious defense held visiting Parma in single digits in each of the first three quarters and Emmett got its first win of the young season, 44-31.
Seven steals translated into 13 points for Emmett and the Huskies blocked six Panther field goal attempts on the night. The Huskies built a 21-12 halftime lead after scoring the first points of the game and never trailed.
Harry Mumford scored eleven points to lead all scores. Bryr Walker grabbed 12 rebounds to led Emmett in the boards. Caden Young added another ten rebounds and seven different Huskies scored in the game.
Emmett, 1-3, is on Christmas break, returning to action with a non-conference road game at Ambrose School in Boise on Jan. 3 and a league game at Bishop Kelly on Jan. 4. The boys return to Huskie Court on Jan. 7 versus Vallivue.
Wrestlers on short end of pin-fest
Spotting the home team 24 points to begin a wrestling match is not often a recipe for success. Giving up six matches by fall doesn’t keep you close. Despite sweeping three upper-middle weight matches, Emmett fell at Vallivue last Wednesday, 68-15.
Jake Johnson (195) and Tyler Berry (220) each recorded first-round pins in their matches and Layne Feasal Dalton recorded a 9-3 decision to account for Emmett points.
The Huskies evened their season dual match record at 4-4 going into Christmas break. Emmett returns to action in the Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa, Jan. 3-4.
Girls basketball closes at Jerome
The Emmett girls basketball team conclude its 2019 portion of the season at a holiday tournament in Jerome on Dec. 20-21. Due to early press deadline for the holidays results are were not available for this edition. Check out messenger-index.com to see how they fared. Second half action begins for Emmett, 3-5, at Ridgevue on Jan. 7.