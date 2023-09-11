Volleyball making progress against conference leaders
Emmett volleyball faced the best the 4A ranks had to offer last week, and despite dropping a pair of 0-3 match decisions, the Huskies discovered they could play with the best.
Caldwell has been the surprise of the season in the SIC, reaching toward the top of the standings, and the Huskies came within a whisker of knocking the Cougars off last Tuesday. Emmett took a 2-1 lead on the road winning the opening set 25-18, dropping the second 27-29 and the rolling 25-12 in the third. The momentum ran out late in the fourth set, however, as Caldwell rallied to win 22-25 and then prevailed in the fifth set 15-6.
In the marathon Shelbie Hemphill had 20 assists, Gracie Hempkill recorded 30 digs and Kellann Steppe was credited with eight kills.
Thursday the Huskies hosted the top-ranked 4A team in the State – Skyview. The high-flying Hawks prevailed in straight sets but the match was marked by long sustained rallies.
This week Emmett will be at Bishop Kelly on Tuesday and then hosts Vallivue on Wednesday in a game moved from Thursday due to the varsity football game with Skyview being played on Thursday.
Boys soccer facing top of the conference to start the week
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Huskies return home this week after a pair of tough road losses last week in conference play. Emmett dropped to 0-5 in the conference with 0-6 and 0-7 shutout losses to Vallivue and Skyview last week.
Home will remain a challenge, however, as league-leading Caldwell comes to town on Tuesday to complete the first trip through the SIC schedule. The boys will start the second cycle through conference at Columbia on Thursday and then hosts non-conference Weiser next Monday.
Golf returns to links in Jerome
After a quiet schedule the last couple of weeks, the EHS golf team will jump back onto the course next Monday when they travel to the Magic Valley for the Jerome Invitational. The boys will be playing at the Jerome Country Club on Sept. 18 while the girls tackle the Canyon Springs Course near Twin Falls.
Both teams will then have a Southern Idaho Conference tournament on Sept. 21 in a final tune-up to the fast-approaching Districts on Sept. 28.
Cross Country back on the trail
After a week off from interscholastic competition – they continue to compete within the team each day – the EHS Cross Country team will travel to Oregon on Wednesday for the Nyssa Invite. It will be their final tune-up before the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park on Sept. 23.