Gracie H with a dig

Gracie Hemphill with one of her dozens of digs on the volleyball court last week. 

 Tyann Alder photo

Volleyball making progress against conference leaders

Emmett volleyball faced the best the 4A ranks had to offer last week, and despite dropping a pair of 0-3 match decisions, the Huskies discovered they could play with the best.


