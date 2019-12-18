Huskie Roundup

Girls split SIC pair
Emmett’s girls basketball team exploded with a balanced attack in the second half against Vallivue last Wednesday, erasing a double-digit half time deficit, and rolled to a 49-41 home win over the Falcons.
The win kept the Huskies league record perfect at home, 2-0, but unfortunately they have yet to break through on the road. Friday night they fell at Kuna, 54-27.
Pressure was the key against Vallivue as Emmett forced 21 turnovers and converted those into 16 points. Guard Jaedyn Rhoton was on fire from the perimeter in the first half as the Falcons built a 26-15 lead, Emmett became more aggressive on both ends of the court in the second half, however, outscoring their visitors 21-6 in the third quarter alone.
The balance was evident in all five starters scoring at least six points, led by Gemma LaVergne’s 20 coming from the perimeter and inside the paint. The senior guard also led the team in rebounding with eight, and she was credited with six steals. Haylee Jewkes added nine points and another eight boards for Emmett. The Huskies held the Falcons’ All-SIC center Jasmine Boles to 11 points, though Rhoton finished with 23, including five treys.
The inside game was a little more congested against a tall Kuna squad on Friday. Jazzy Jenkins led Emmett’s road scoring with 17.
The pre-Christmas portion of the league schedule is complete, the Huskies 2-4 in the SIC and 3-5 overall.
This weekend the varsity and junior varsity teams will travel to Jerome to participate in the Jerry Callen Memorial Basketball Tournament. Opponents were not set as of press time but Kimberly and Burley are joining the Huskies and the host Tigers in the field.
Bulldogs pull away from Emmett boys
Emmett is starting to find some offense in the young season but so far not enough to break through to the win column. Last week the Huskies fell 64-27 at SIC conference favorite Middleton and then saw Nampa pull away in the second half for a 54-36 win.
Three Vikings scored in double figures against Emmett on Tuesday as Middleton held an advantage in all four quarters and won the second half 33-10. Caden Young was Emmett’s leading scorer with seven points.
The second half was also the downfall in the home meeting with the Bulldogs. Emmett only trailed by four at the intermission as sophomore Young dropped three triples in the first half. Nampa’s Donovan Estrada matched Young from the perimeter in the first half but took control of the game in the second half with his athleticism and defense.
Emmett made several runs at the Bulldogs in the third quarter to keep in touch but a 17-4 fourth quarter was disastrous. Estrada ended the night with 22 points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals – all from his guard position.
Young ended the evening with 20 points and ten rebounds. Bryr Walker chipped in ten boards as well.
The Huskies conclude their pre-Christmas schedule with a non-conference home meeting with Parma on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Wrestlers take down Bishop Kelly
The Emmett wrestling team started in a hole against Bishop Kelly, forfeiting three weight classifications, but when the action began on the mats in Boise is was all Huskies. Emmett walked out of the Knights’ gym last Wednesday with a 48-27 team win and a 4-3 season record in duals.
The Huskies won eight matches, all by pins. After losing the first match of the evening, the heavier end of the Emmett line up took control with three consecutive wins by fall from Layne Dalton (182), Jake Johnson (195) and Tyler Barry (220). Barry’s came only 12 seconds into the match. Also recording first round falls were Callen Conklin (126), Darien Smith (145) and Syd Carr III (152). Mason Yancy (120) and Jesse Wade (138) joined the fall parade with second round pins.
Friday and Saturday the Huskies competed in the Calhoun Classic at Nyssa, Ore. Emmett finished sixth of 22 teams in the annual event. Dalton and Johnson, the Huskies two returning State competitors, led the way with second place finishes in their respective weights. Jon Fleming at 132 pounds just missed a top-four medal spot, going 3-2 in his matches.
The grapplers travel to Vallivue on Wednesday for their final pre-Christmas action in an SIC dual with the Falcons.