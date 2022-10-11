Girls golf has
first taste of
State experienceWhile the Emmett girls golf team did not come away from the State 4A Championships in Idaho Falls over the weekend with a trophy, the young squad came home with plenty of new experiences. That included playing in their first two-round 36-hole tournament ever, as well as first every State team competition.
Twin Falls won the State 4A Girls title over District III champion Bishop Kelly by 33 strokes. The Huskies finished ninth as a team, paced by Mary
Thompson with a two-round score of 206 and Cameron Brown with a 207.
Volleyball positioning for District seeding The District III 4A volleyball tournament doesn’t begin until next Monday but in some ways, this Tuesday’s Emmett matchup at home against Vallivue is a preliminary round. The two teams are currently tied for fifth place. Tuesday’s winner is likely to hold that position into tournament play next week. Vallivue beat Emmett 3-1 in mid-September in Caldwell.
Last week Emmett lost straight set matches to conference powerhouse Skyview and Bishop Kelly. Skyview and Columbia look to be the 1 and 2 seeds for this year’s tournament and will draw byes in the first round.
The Hawks swept Emmett 11-25, 15-25, 14-25 to remain undefeated in league play. Skyview are the 2021 5A State Champions who have dropped down to 4A play this season.
Bishop Kelly got revenge for an early season loss to Emmett, 17-25, 20-25, 16-25.
The Vallivue/Emmett winner on Tuesday will likely open tournament play next Monday against Ridgevue with the loser facing BK. The Huskies conclude the regular season against current-number two seed Columbia at home on Thursday.
The District III tournament will be played at Columbia High in Nampa to determine two places in the State tournament, Oct. 28-29 in Idaho Falls.
Cross Country
in the stretch run of seasonThe Huskies took a week away from the normal 5,000 meter course and ran a 3-mile course in Kuna at the Gib Floyd Invitational on Saturday. The pared down course — 172 meters shorter — provided personal bests for all Emmett runners as it was their first abbreviated run of the season.
The Huskie boys were paced by Lowell Bacon in a time of 18:38.36 and the girls were closely bunched with Annie Kunka finishing in a time of 20:51.04, Addie Zidek 21:04.67 and Leyna Winegar 21.25.86.
The team returns to the 5,000 meters this week on perhaps the fastest track of the season. They run Wednesday at West Park in Nampa in the Winston Tilzey Invitational.
Soccer seasons
end winless Emmett’s two very young soccer teams saw their seasons come to an end last week with losses to Skyview and Caldwell.
The Emmett boys scored against undefeated Caldwell on Senior night but fell 1-11 to the top-ranked team in the state. The Huskies lost to Skyview earlier in the week 0-12 to Skyview. They finished the season 0-14.
The Emmett girls dropped 0-9 and 0-10 decisions to Skyview and Caldwell respectively to complete the year 0-16.