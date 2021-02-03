Huskie Roundup

Girls take 5th seed into District tournament
The second time through the Southern Idaho Conference schedule has netted the Emmett Huskies pretty much the same win-loss results as the first time, but the progress made against the top of the league has been measurable. If that can translate into a dark-horse run in the District III tournament that begins this Saturday is yet to be seen.
The Huskies will complete their regular season with Senior Night on Wednesday when Ridgevue visits.
After three straight losses to top-four teams, the Huskies concluded last week holding on for a 45-42 win at Caldwell on Friday. A big second quarter powered in part by the outside shooting of Layci Andrews gave Emmett the cushion it needed to gain the sweep of the defending District Champion Cougars this year.
Andrews went 4 for 8 from behind the arc for her 12 points. Trinity Sammons added eight points and Haylee Jewkes chipped in five points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Earlier in the week the Huskies got the short end of an 18-3 third-quarter explosion by Bishop Kelly after leading 25-24 on the road at halftime. The 55-41 final was a lot closer than the early season meeting in Emmett.
Jazzy Jenkins led the Huskies against the Knights with 18 points and six rebounds.
While there are a multitude of changes that can take place in the standings as several teams have to either makeup missed games or let some of them not take place, Emmett is likely to be the fifth seed in the tournament and open double-elimination play at Nampa on Saturday. Nampa has been in coronavirus quarantine the past week and is unlikely to be able to makeup all games they had postponed. The Bulldogs swept Emmett during the regular season so is likely to get the host spot as the fourth-seed.
The top three positions were thrown into a mess on Saturday when Bishop Kelly upset number-one ranked Middleton. Columbia is the third team in that crowd at the top so games this week will determine 1-2-3.
Boys finish gauntlet short-handed
Last week the EHS boys basketball team hosted two of the top teams in the league and with three-starters missing, they had their moments but took their lumps as well.
Middleton, behind a hot shooting first-half performance from the outside by Owen Graviet blew out to a 37-20 halftime lead and then used its significant height advantage to dominate inside for the 63-31 win. The Vikings are currently ranked number-one in the State 4A division.
Tanner Brown led Emmett scoring with 11 points and also grabbed 6 rebounds and recorded two steals. Middleton had five players in double figure scoring.
Thursday night the Huskies gave up 9-0 starts to the first and third quarters to visiting Columbia. The Wildcats are the only league team to pin a loss on Middleton this season, partly due to the play of their 6-7 center Jaylen Alexander. Emmett did a good job controlling Alexander, holding him to only 9 points but was burned by the outside shooting of Joe Schulkins who nailed six long range threes and scored 23 points.
After trailing by as many as 16 in the first half, Emmett pulled back within eight late in the second quarter only to have Schulkins nail a three at the buzzer. The 9-0 start to the second half helped pushed the lead to 24 midway through the third quarter before Timmy Williams came alive for Emmett.
Williams scored eleven of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter but the Huskies could get no closer than 11 as Schulkins scored trifectas on three consecutive trips down the court. Davis McCann had a big night defending Alexander and scoring 15 points of his own.
Emmett is likely to remain without starters Harry Mumford and Tanner Wilkerson for games this week against Vallivue and Nampa. Caden Young is out for the season after shoulder surgery two weeks ago.
“I guess the bright side is that a lot of kids are getting a lot of experience under fire,” coach Scott Kern said. “We have seen a lot of growth from some of them in the last two weeks, playing some of the best teams in the State.”
Emmett will play four of its final five games against teams in the lower half of the SIC standings in pursuit of its first league win.
Wrestlers building depth toward Districts
The youthful depth on the Emmett High wrestling team had a chance to get valued experience at a massive JV tournament at Caldwell on Saturday. 5A power Meridian won the tournament team title going away but Emmett finished 16th in the 30-plus team field with four top-six placements.
Leading the way for the Huskies was Isaac Brennan at 138 pounds. Brennan, a freshman took second with three wins before falling to a 5A Rocky Mountain wrestler in the finals.
Cristian Sanchez took third with a pin in the 220 pound consolation finals after a semi-final loss to a 5A Mountain View wrestler.
Carson Alder took fourth at 98 pounds and Zeke Ayala earned team points with a sixth-place finish at 145.
Early in the week the Huskies loss their SIC dual at home against Bishop Kelly 40-38. Emmett won more matches but was stretched to decision wins in three of their seven victories to be edged out by BK. Emmett hosts Nampa and Payette in a pair of duals on Tuesday this week before traveling to the Challis Invitational on the weekend.