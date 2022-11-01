Halloween came early for the Emmett High football team Friday night. And it wasn’t the treat side of the experience they had hoped for.
A first-quarter nightmare put the Huskies in a 17-0 hole and they were never able to fully recover. Shelley advanced to the 4A State quarterfinals with a 37-13 win.
Doing exactly what Emmett expected them to do, the Shelley Russets ran the ball right at the Huskies out of the class Wing-T formation. What Emmett did not expect was its inability to stop the visitors from eastern Idaho.
“We just did not execute well enough to get them off the field,” coach Rich Hargitt said. “That’s on me. We didn’t seem mentally ready to start the game and with their style of offense you can’t get in a hole and time to fight all the way back.”
The Russets racked up over 254 rushing yards — much of it in the first quarter — and then got timely play action passing from quarterback Nate Nelson to hold off any Emmett rally.
The tenor of the first half was exhibited on the opening possession of the game. Shelley drove downfield running right and left to the perimeter. Then on third and one at the Emmett 17, Nelson attempted to sneak for the first down yardage and was carried all the way to the one with a line surge and rugby scrum attack.
“They lined up and stomped our tails right there,” said Hargitt.
Offensively the Huskies couldn’t get any consistent execution going in the first half. Three Shelley possessions translated into 17 Russet points before Emmett started to sustain a drive.
Just when it appeared they might get back in the game before halftime, the Huskies turned the ball over in Shelley territory with less than a minute to go. Nelson then unleashed a series of passing connections that enabled him to sneak in from three-yards out with 8 seconds left before halftime to take command 24-0.
The Huskies looked more like themselves on the opening possession of the second half. Returning to its own ground game behind Ry Fullerton, Emmett drove the field in under three minutes and scored on a three-yard Fullerton dive.
When Shelley fumbled the ensuing kickoff there was a haunting aura that the tide was about to turn. The Russets, however, recovered the loose ball deep in their own territory and proceeded to put together a seven-minute drive to go up 31-6.
A nine-yard Dakota Perry to Stevie Howe pass connection proved to be the final Emmett score of the game and the final record setting connection between the two seniors.
“You can’t turn the ball over three times and expect to win against a tough, quality team like Shelley,” said Hargitt. “It was a very disappointing end to an otherwise exceptional season. We were picked third or fourth in the conference in the pre-season having lost some key players from last year’s team. I am so proud of the way these kids never quit and never gave up. I can’t blame the effort.”
Hargitt pointed to the accomplishments of this year’s team as “perhaps over performing at times but playing with a lot of heart.”
The fifth-year coach was bitterly disappointed with the second consecutive first-round playoff loss after reaching the State 4A finals in 2020.
“I am disappointed in not going further, but not disappointed in the efforts to get back there for the third straight year,” Hargitt said. “All three teams we lost to this year are in the State quarterfinals so we can’t hang our heads.”
Making it a fourth-straight year next fall might be a tall order.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Gone will be a number of critical senior contributors.
Quarterback Perry set not only single season but career passing touchdown marks with 33 in his one and only year behind varsity center.
Receiver Howe grabbed twenty of those scoring tosses for a school single season record.
Fullerton ran for 151 yards on 28 carries against the Russets to complete his senior year with 1,411 rushing yards.
“They and so many others will be impossible to replace,” said Hargitt. “Not only their talent but their leadership and determination. That’s the challenge we face starting in a week. One week off and then back to the weight room and finding what best fits the kids we will have next year. We aren’t a big enough school to plug kids into a system, we will need to morph our schemes to best fit the strengths of the kids we have.”
“We will have what happened Friday night as a motivating force for the next 365 days,” Hargitt said. “That’s part of the pain and the joy of high school football. We didn’t overcome our mistakes and injuries Friday so now we have some learning to do about ourselves and set our sights on what the next men up can do.”
4A State Football Playoffs
First Round
Bishop Kelly 70 — Canyon Ridge 0
Pocatello 20 — Lakeland 14
Minico 20 — Vallivue 14 (OT)
Blackfoot 35 — Hillcrest 17
Skyline 42 — Bonneville 0
Twin Falls 47 — Burley 336
Sandpoint 63 — Skyview 35
Shelley 37 — Emmett 13