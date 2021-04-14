Tatum Richards is a new face on the Emmett High track and field team. Friday she put a new face on the Emmett record book, smashing the previous pole vault record and moving within a whisper of the 100 meter hurdles mark in winning both events at the Middleton Invitational.
Richards did both feats in a matter of minutes. On her third total attempt of the afternoon the sophomore cleared 11’6 in the pole vault to tie the seven-year old school record of Jaydon Wilkerson. She then took leave of the pole vault pit, grabbed her hurdling cleats and raced to the other end of the field in time for the starters pistol in the 100 meter hurdles.
Just 16.10 seconds later she had won the event in personal record time, moving closer to Randi Sturtz’s 2013 school mark in the 33 inch barrier clearance race. She didn’t have time to breathe hard. Just steps from the end of the hurdle sprint she picked up her pole and cleared a state-best and school record 12-0 on the first try.
Richards two performances were among a number of personal bests posted by Emmett track athletes in their first broad participation track meet of the season. Eighteen teams from across the state and Oregon gathered on sunny but slightly windy afternoon.
The Emmett boys used a strong overall team performance in weight field events, including a win in the discus by Axel Sanchez to score 77 points and finish second in the team standings. In addition to Richards wins, the Emmett girls also picked up a pair of wins from Lacy Yates in the discus and shot put to place fourth overall. Melba won both the boys and girls team titles.
Yates set a personal best in the shot put with a a 38’ heave. Then she unleashed a 143’ toss in the discus, breaking her own school record and establishing a mark for the entire state to shoot for. The senior is headed to Weber State in the fall to compete in the collegiate hammer event – an event not included in Idaho high school competitions.
Other top performances for the EHS girls included a second place finish by the 4X100 relay team comprised of Jacelyn Davelaar, Gracie Hemphill, Hannah Hart and Richards. Hart added a PR in the 400 meters to place sixth.
Sanchez moved within three feet of the school record in the discus with his 169’2´effort which distanced the field by over ten feet. Sanchez was joined in the finals by sophomore Hunter Enick who took fourth and Tyler Barry grabbed sixth with a 132 foot PR.
Sanchez and Barry finished three-four in the shot put and Beauhunter Brown placed sixth.
Emmett also had a strong finish in the long jump. Landon Helms took second with a 20’11.5” leap and Kayden Owens took fourth with a PR 20’5” jump. Owens also set a SR in the 100 meters to claim fifth.
Riley Buck hit new a personal best in the 3,200 meters to finish third and was just shy of his career best in taking fifth in the 1,600 meters. Silas Massey took fourth with a new personal best of 52.26 in the 400 meters.
The Huskies will step back into the Southern Idaho Conference for a quad meet this Friday at Nampa.