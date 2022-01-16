The EHS boys basketball team were able to mount the defensive attack they wanted at times last week, however, frigid outside shooting and a chilling free throw effort cost them two SIC games.
The Huskies opened the week on the road at number-two conference seed Bishop Kelly and hung with the Knights into the second quarter before it went awry.
The Knights outscored Emmett 46-19 in the two middle quarters to race off with a 72-34 win. Bishop Kelly has one of the larger inside lineups the Huskies face this season and once three-pointers quit dropping for Emmett their fate was somewhat sealed.
Emmett connected six times outside the arch but was only 7 of 27 from the field from two-point range and only got to the charity stripe twice on the night. Ben Hines lead EHS scoring with eight.
Friday evening it was the lack of offense to take advantage of 14 steals as Caldwell skipped out of town with a 57-38 win. A Caden Young three pointer put Emmett up 3-2 but seven straight Cougar points put the visitors on top to stay.
Emmett got back within one mid-way in the second quarter but a 9-0 Caldwell run ignited a run that push the lead 18 by the middle of the third quarter. The Huskies rallied to get the margin back to single digits late in the period but then saw a three-pointer drop at the buzzer for Caldwell. The Cougars connected six times from outside the arch.
Emmett on the other hand found the net only twice on 18 attempts from the perimeter. That proved fatal along with a 4 for 17 performance at the free throw line.
Stevie Howe led Emmett scoring with nine points — the second straight game without a double-figure scorer.
This week the Huskies will host Ridgevue on Tuesday before traveling Thursday to Middleton to take on the number-one ranked and defending State champion Vikings.
