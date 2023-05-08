Winning four events, the Emmett girls were able to outdistance a field of ten teams to win the Probst-Walker Memorial Invitational Track meet in Emmett on Wednesday.
With senior Tatum Richards winning the pole vault and 100 meter hurdles, freshman Sarah Vance the 300 meter hurdles and junior Madison Hibdon the 1,600 meters, Emmett outscored second place Cole Valley 137 to 95.25.
Emmett’s boys team only won a single event, but posted a number of personal bests in the final tune up to record qualifying times for the District III meet this Thursday and Friday in Boise. Fruitland won the boys event with 165.33 points just ahead of Cole Valley and Emmett.
The sole Huskie boys win came as a little bit of a surprise as sophomore Blake Johns posted a personal best of 51’11.5” in the shot put to surface teammate and defending district champion Hunter Enick in the event. Both will be considered among the favorites to be one of four District III shot putters to advance to State next week.
Last season the Huskies sent 11 athletes to State and brought home five State championships. The Championships will likely be hard to match as four-time winner Landon Helms is now at Texas A&M. The total number of State participants could be matched or bettered however after performances turned in at home on Wednesday.
The top 16 performers in each individual event will be seeded into the varsity portion of the District meet this week. Top four will advance. There will be no wildcards this year unless a hardship rule comes into play for an athlete who meets certain State qualifying standards. Only two relay teams will advance from District III.
Using that criteria and assuming athletes perform at least to their personal best standards at District, as many as eight Huskies could be considered heavy contenders if not favorites for a State Championship trip.
Another ten individuals and a relay team are within striking distance.
Topping the list of favorites will be Enick and Johns in the shot put. They rank one and two in District performances in the event this season. Enick ranks second in the discus as well. Lucas Briscoe has the fourth best high jump at 6’1” and Tucker Welling has the second best mark in the pole vault in the District.
Others who currently rank seventh or better with a shot at a top four finish are: Quinten Smith in the 200 meters, Remington Hardman in the shot put, Lowell Bacon in the pole vault and freshman Drake Bettis in the triple jump.
Any number of other athletes could claim a spot with a strong new personal mark Thursday or Friday at Bishop Kelly.
On the girls side, two-time defending State pole vault champion Richards will be a heavy favorite at district and strong favorite at State.
Also considered a strong contender in her event is fellow pole vaulter Leyna Winegar who is currently number-two in the District and looking for a return trip to State.
Richards also currently has the best time in the District in the 100 meter hurdles.
Sophomore Erin Hadley has the second-best triple jump in the District this year but is trying to comeback from a hamstring injury in recent weeks.
Also second best in the District is the 4 X 100 relay team of Richards, Hadley, Sierra Carr and Tessa Farnsworth. Fourth best in the discus this year is junior Julia Yearous who will be striving for a return State trip as well.
The youth on this year’s team is evident in the host of potential contenders who have put together an ever-improving spring.
A trio of long jumpers are knocking on the door for the Emmett girls. Farnsworth, Kaylee Lindley and Hadley rank 5-7 in the long jump. Lindley ranks fifth in the triple jump.
Hibdon won the 1,600 at the Probst-Walker but ranks actually higher — at sixth in the 3,200 meters — a race she finished second in on Wednesday. Vance is number-six in both of the hurdle events. Freshman Ryllie Smith is fifth in the discus and sixth in the shot put.
Some other top performances at the Probst-Walker event that could make some noise at District are:
Quinten Smith in the 100 and 200 meters; Kayla Vahlberg who ran only her second race of the season and posted the ninth best time in the 100 meters for girls; 800 meter specialists Annastyn Kunka and Addison Zidek who finished two-three in the race last week.
The District meet will be in a rather odd placement this week — avoiding the weekend and being conducted on Thursday and Friday with field events beginning each morning and running events in the afternoon at Bishop Kelly. Running finals will primarily be on Friday.