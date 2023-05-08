Support Local Journalism


Winning four events, the Emmett girls were able to outdistance a field of ten teams to win the Probst-Walker Memorial Invitational Track meet in Emmett on Wednesday.

With senior Tatum Richards winning the pole vault and 100 meter hurdles, freshman Sarah Vance the 300 meter hurdles and junior Madison Hibdon the 1,600 meters, Emmett outscored second place Cole Valley 137 to 95.25.


