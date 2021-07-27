We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Huskie defenders congratulate each other on the team effort in a tackle for loss against Columbia in summer camp scrimmage action last Thursday at Huskie Field.
It’s certainly too early to make predictions of what this fall’s season might hold for the Emmett High football team, but there was a promising sneak peak at Huskie Field on Thursday.
The Huskies concluded a week of camp hosting Columbia, Cole Valley and Parma in a series of full contact scrimmages. Big Blue emerged on top in all three head to heads that evening.
A lot of attention was paid to the young offensive and defensive lines for Emmett. The most inexperienced areas for the Huskies stood their ground well. Quarterback Caden Young and plenty of time most of the evening to exercise the run-pass-option offense of coach Rich Hargitt. The defensive line broke through on several occasions to record sacks or recover turnovers.
Young appeared to be well recovered — if not fully — from shoulder surgery he underwent in January to repair an injury sustained in the middle of last season. He threw deep and on target regularly and still had time for his patented scrambles for scores.
Senior running back Jeff Lockett appears ready to step into the shoes of 4A SIC Player of the Year Westyn Smith. Almost every skill position on offense is filled by a returning starter with the exception of the halfback position.
Hargitt was quick to point out that Thursday’s results really mean nothing other than one night’s performance. “You never know if you or your opponent is at full strength in these summer camps but it at least gave us a taste for contact and competition. We have a long way to go to get back where we want to be.”
Where they would like to be is picking up on the post-season run that took them to the State 4A Championship game last fall and defending their first-ever 4A SIC title.
The team will get a couple of weeks off now before fall camp begins in August in preparation for the season opener at home against Boise on August 27.