Huskie football primed to make playoff run

Emmett High football expectations for this fall are high. The realization of those aspirations will likely hinge to some degree on how long the season lasts following the season opening kickoff this Thursday at Homedale.
“As long as we can play we should be pretty good,” says head coach Rick Hargitt.
Good for this team means nothing less than being a part of the field for the 2020 4A State Playoffs at the end of October. Last season the Huskies came up one win short of being in the mix despite being 3-6 overall. The fact that Emmett plays in the toughest 4A conference in the State may hold them back on one hand, but it is also the reason that growth and maturity should give them a strong opportunity to meet that goal.
All six of the teams that Emmett lost to in 2019 advanced to the final eight of the state playoffs. Kuna, the Southern Idaho Conference champion, sailed to the State crown as well.
With seven returning All-Conference selections on the field, the Huskies may be one of the most experienced teams in the SIC this season. Kuna has left the conference to return to the 5A ranks. The now eight-team conference will have four automatic sports into the playoffs with a couple of wildcards available as well. Hargitt’s team isn’t looking for any wildcards.
The biggest wild card the team has to deal with this season is the same COVID-19 limitations that it has been dealing with since March. To date, the team has fared well, though its schedule for this fall has been revised a bit as a result.
Emmett was scheduled to open the season at 5A Boise High this week. The Brave cancelled that game due to current coronavirus restrictions in Ada County. Instead, EHS has dipped back into the 3A ranks and will travel to Homedale for a 7 p.m. kick off this Thursday evening against a Trojan team that made the 3A State finals a year ago.
Hargitt credits his team with showing a lot of self-motivation and personal commitment to get to this point.
“I was afraid that two months of no collective weight room experience would put us behind where we should be right now,” Hargitt said. “These kids really put in the time and effort on their own to return this summer along the same strength curve we were working on. Strength is so important to us because with smaller numbers playing against bigger schools means we have to be physically ready every night out.”
With over 80 players out for the three high school teams this fall, Hargitt has numbers to work with. But not numbers to spare.
“How far we go will be dictated as always by how healthy we remain,” he said. “We lose a couple of people at any particular spot we will be thin moving forward.”
Part of the challenge to the depth factor may not be injuries alone. Keeping players healthy and COVID-19 free will be crucial.
“We can’t afford to lose a handful of players for a couple weeks to quarantine circumstances, whether they are exposed or test positive.” Hargitt said.
Throughout the summer EHS adhered to strict healthy and safety standards on and off the field and came through at full strength.
“We had a couple who reported possible exposures and they stayed away from the team the required length of time,” Hargitt said. “Fortunately we have had no cases of positive tests among the team and we intend to keep it that way.”
The run-pass option football that Hargitt runs appears to have found its components in its third year at Emmett High.
“We have experienced, strong linemen and the skill players have developed a deeper understanding of the system and how versatile each of them can be.”
Depth and talent at the running back and receiver positions are among the key elements to keeping opposition defensives guessing about “the option” on every play.
Senior Westyn Smith racked up over 1,100 yard on the ground his junior season. Hargitt expects the same ground and pound attitude from Smith but also sees even more options as a receiver from the second team all-conference back this season. Smith will get support at the running back slot from junior Jeffrey Lockett who missed most of last year with an injury. The backfield will also be the launching point at times for versatile wide-receivers and even all-conference honorable mention center Layne Feasel-Dalton who has been seen setting up in the backfield on occasion this summer.
Triggering that offense will be junior Caden Young. Young, as a sophomore, became the Huskies QB early last season, and has grown more comfortably into the role during the off season.
“Caden has become a real student of the game,” Hargitt said. “Not only has he grown physically stronger, he has grown mentally stronger. His grasp of the game, the timing, the nuances, the decision making processes, have all grown tremendously. He is relying on his understanding for the game to make the right decision, find the open man, avoid the turnover. That is going to be crucial for us.”
Young, who was the team’s second leading rusher last year, is a legitimate dual threat behind center. He was selected last season to the SIC All Flex Team – created to account for multi-weapon athletes who often defied position descriptions.
Other weapons Hargitt will be relying on include senior wide receivers Caseyn Pearson and Jon Fleming and tight end Curtis Johnson.
Despite all the talent and versatility in the backfield, Hargitt is quick to point to the men in the trenches as perhaps the Huskies biggest strength. All-conference returning lineman Tony Lugo and Feasal-Dalton anchor a group that is back intact from a year ago.
Defensively the line is also where the strength begins. Second-team all-conference lineback Axel Sanchez anchors the play on that side of the field but he has plenty of help upfront including all-conference lineman Miguel Lara.
“We have a lot of kids back who have received a lot of experiences over the last couple of very tough seasons and they are ready to make their marks this year,” Hargitt said. “We may really be the most experienced team in the conference going in.”
A lot of that experience advantage is due to the fact that a host of the SIC opponents graduated key talent which had been on the field for the last couple of seasons – including two-time 4A player of the year Lan Larison at Vallivue. That doesn’t mean that the conference schedule will be any easier, however.
Hargitt sees perennial powers Bishop Kelly and Middleton to be the clear favorites entering play in September.
“Those are the two obvious favorites for two of the playoff seeds. After that, I think its going to be a battle for the other two. There is no doubt that a wildcard is a strong potential for a fifth team but you don’t want to count on that,” Hargitt said. “They are using a seeding system this year that could see even a fourth team from our conference with a decent seed in the first round. The key is whether we are able to complete the season and have a state playoff opportunity.”
The Huskies are confident that their season will get off to a competitive start. After the Homedale match-up on Thursday, Emmett will open at home on Sept. 4 against 3A Weiser. Then it’s a road trip to Bishop Kelly in Boise to begin conference play. That is followed by back to back home games against Ridgevue and Nampa.
It’s not quite the gauntlet that the Huskies ran to start the 2019 season but it will likely take a 4-1 beginning to the season to solidify playoff hopes down the stretch.