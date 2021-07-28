We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
LEFT: From eft to right are Emy Martz, Daisy Vaughn and Maci Stephens each achieved “All-American” status during the three-day UCA camp. RIGHT: The Emmett Cheer team took the Top Banana during the opening day of the UCA cheer camp in Nampa last week.
The Emmett High cheer team took part in a three-day camp at Northwest Nazarene University last week, and the Huskies brought home a bevy of honors from the event.
The camp was conducted by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and featured teams from throughout Idaho. Among the team honors received were the “top banana” award the opening day of camp, the spirit stick three times a day, and Superior ribbons each day, a superior trophy and a first place rating for performance of a camp routine.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Individual “All-American” honors were earned by Emy Martz, Daisy Vaughn and Maci Stephens. Hannah Hart and Lacy Quenzer won the “pin it forward” awards. Emmett three of five jumpers in the finals of that competition and Hart won it all for the “best jumps in camp.”