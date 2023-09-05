You can often throw out the stats when local rivals meet in competition. Even though Emmett and Fruitland met on the famed Blue Turf at Boise State on Friday, the new surroundings didn’t seem to alter the intense battle that often accompany neighbors meeting on the field of play.
Despite being heavily favored based on opening weekend results, the Huskies had all they could handle from the Grizzlies before breaking away late for a 27-14 win.
“We told the kids before the game they would be facing a very motivated foe,” said coach Rich Hargitt. “Fruitland came out and handed us all we could handle — credit to them.”
After running up over 600 yards of offense on the road last week against 4A Blackfoot, Emmett could only muster 274 yards against a tenacious 3A Fruitland defense.
After an all-out run assault in its opener, Emmett came out throwing the ball against Fruitland and was able to move the ball at times but saw third and fourth down plays come up inches short time after time.
Early on, it appeared the Huskies would control play. After fumbling the opening kickoff after a Isaac Brennan 45-yard return, the Emmett defense held Fruitland on three plays and then drove 80 yards on eleven plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 20-yard Brennan scamper.
But Fruitland, behind freshman quarterback Titus Vidlak, drove 81 yards on 17 plays, converting third-down after third-down to tie it up on a 5-yard throw back to Vidlak from Coye Coffman on the first play of the second quarter.
Emmett finally got back on the board late in the third quarter when Quinten Smith slipped in from the four-yard line.
But Fruitland would not go away. Taking 15 plays to go 74 yards, the Grizz tied the game on a 16-yard Vidlak to Quinn Hood connection early in the fourth.
Then it became a series of forced turnovers that kept the momentum in limbo until a pair of Cristian Sanchez sack/deflections set the stage for the rally.
Sanchez’s first smothering attack on Vidlak was a pass deflection picked out of the air by Lucas Briscoe and returned inside the Fruitland 40. A muffed snap returned the ball to Fruitland. But three plays later after another Sanchez deflection caught by a Grizzly but that lost Fruitland ground, the Grizz returned the fumble favor with Bryan Walker falling on the ball at the Fruitland 30. After three straight Brennan runs, on third-and-six the wide-receiver turned QB found Haus Davis on a fade to the left side of the endzone for the 88-yard go-ahead score.
Kenyon Carter put the icing on the cake with a 35-yard pick-six of a desperation Fruitland toss as time expired.
Brennan, who set a school rushing record last week with 316 yards against Blackfoot, mustered only 90 yards on 18 carries against Fruitland. However, he connected on all eight of his pass attempts for 94 yards and the game-winning score.
The Emmett win over Fruitland was the middle game of an inaugural prep triple-header hosted by Boise State. Kendrick beat Oakley in the opener and Burley beat Vallivue in the nightcap.
The Huskies will need to rediscover some of the line dominance it exhibited in the opener at Blackfoot if they want to remain undefeated. They travel to the Kibbie Dome at the University of Idaho this Friday to take on Lake City of Coeur d’Alene. The 5A Timberwolves evened their season record with a 34-0 shutout of North Central High of Spokane on Friday. They opened the season with a 12-13 loss to Lakeland.