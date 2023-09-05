Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


You can often throw out the stats when local rivals meet in competition. Even though Emmett and Fruitland met on the famed Blue Turf at Boise State on Friday, the new surroundings didn’t seem to alter the intense battle that often accompany neighbors meeting on the field of play.

Despite being heavily favored based on opening weekend results, the Huskies had all they could handle from the Grizzlies before breaking away late for a 27-14 win.


Recommended for you

Load comments