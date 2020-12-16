Many times this season the Emmett High boys basketball team will appear to be physically outmatched. Don’t let the lack of size, particularly inside, fool you. What the Huskies lack in bulk they make up for with aggressiveness and athleticism.
It was more than apparent in the season opener last Friday against a Canyon Ridge team in its sixth game of the year and with no less than five players listing at 6’3” or taller. Aggressive defense kept the Huskies abreast of the Riverhawks until they were able to shutout the visitors over the final four minutes of the game to post a 57-49 win.
“I was really impressed with how hard we played,” said first-year EHS coach Scott Kern. “There were signs of a first game for us, particularly in missed layups and a sub-par shooting performance from the outside, but that aggressive play was fun to see.”
Leading the charge was returning senior Timmy Williams. Williams played the sixth man role last year in a 3-16 season. Friday night his athleticism and never-stop motor made up for a height disadvantage to score a game-high 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Williams scored eight points in the first quarter as Emmett took an early 17-14 lead. Five three-pointers by the Riverhawks helped the visitors take the lead back at halftime 34-30. Emmett led by a pair after three and a Williams free throw tied it up at 49 with four minutes to play. That’s when the Huskie defense took total control.
When Williams missed a three-pointer with 80 seconds to play, he followed his shot and got the go-ahead put back. The Huskie D then forced a trio of Riverhawk turnovers and put it away at the charity stripe.
Returning starters Caden Young, Tanner Wilkerson and Harry Mumford backed Williams with 14, 9 and 8 points respectively.
Young and Wilkerson started as sophomores last year and have added some strength and height over the summer.
“I have to give credit to coach Hargitt’s weight program,” Kern said. “We may not be bulky but we are stronger than we may look. Add that strength to their athletic ability and I am excited about what we can do.”
Those football workouts also show in senior Tanner Brown starting at wing and in junior forward Michael Sowle who is the tallest Huskie player at 6’5”. Junior guard Ben Hines also saw action Friday as all seven Huskies who played, scored.
Expect the bench to get deeper as the season progresses and the aggressive style Kern wants to feature all year demands it.
“When I interviewed for the job I was asked my coaching philosophy,” Kern said. “It really depends on what talent we have available and works best with that talent. We don’t have the length and bulk inside to play a half court game with many of our opponents. We have to capitalize on high energy, great ball movement, and never stop defending.”
That means look for critical minutes coming off the bench from seniors Ryan Solis, Davis McCann and Nate Thornock and junior guard Caseyn Pearson.
While this is Kern’s first time in a varsity head coaching chair, the former College of Idaho star has a long resume of outhustling bigger foes. It’s a characteristic he saw in limited summer open gym play from this year’s varsity roster.
“I just saw a lot of personal pride and hustle,” Kern said. “What I also saw was a group of kids who have fun playing together. If the opening effort was what’s ahead, this is certainly going to be a fun year.”
The Huskies will certainly find out where they stand against the giants in the Southern Idaho Conference in short order. They travel to Middleton on Tuesday to take on the pre-season number-one 4A team in the State. The Vikings lost their season opener on Friday at 5A Highland of Pocatello and will certainly not be caught off guard by Emmett this week.
“They can shoot the three and they can dominate inside,” Kern said of Middleton. “We just have to go right at them.”
The Middleton game is the only SIC game for the Huskies prior to the New Year. They will finish this week with road games at Parma and McCall on Thursday and Friday. They play in the Parma Holiday tournament between Christmas and New Years. The next home game for the Huskies will be against Vallivue in league action on Jan. 8.
The SIC had Middleton and Bishop Kelly in the preseason State 4A coaches poll, at one and five. Four others — Vallivue, Columbia, Caldwell and Nampa received votes. That appears to be indicative of a very competitive conference race for the 2.5 spots available at State in March. Middleton placed third at state a year ago, losing by one in the semi-finals to eventual champion Preston.