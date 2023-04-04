Brennan RBII single versus BK

Emmett’s Isaac Brennan steps into an RBI single against Bishop Kelly last week in a 10-8 Emmett road win.

 Tyann Alder photo

The Emmett High baseball team might not overwhelm its opponents this season, but it is putting together a pesky combination of timely hitting, consistent fielding and fast-improving pitching as league play gets underway.

It was that “take what they give you” mentality that fueled a Huskie sweep of Southern Idaho Conference opponents in their return from spring break last week. Each were hard-fought encounters including their upset of perennial league power Bishop Kelly on the road last Wednesday.


