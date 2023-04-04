The Emmett High baseball team might not overwhelm its opponents this season, but it is putting together a pesky combination of timely hitting, consistent fielding and fast-improving pitching as league play gets underway.
It was that “take what they give you” mentality that fueled a Huskie sweep of Southern Idaho Conference opponents in their return from spring break last week. Each were hard-fought encounters including their upset of perennial league power Bishop Kelly on the road last Wednesday.
Playing under the lights in Boise, Emmett gave up three runs to the Knights in the bottom of the first inning and trailed 5-4 third heading to the fifth inning. That’s when Emmett took command, scoring six times taking advantage of five walks and two hit batsmen and cleaning it up with a bases loaded single by Jase Bade. BK rallied for three in the bottom of the inning but neither team could add to their totals in the remaining innings and Emmett came home with the 10-8 win.
Despite the score, it wasn’t a traditional offensive display. Each team only garnered five hits, each committed three errors and the pitching staffs combined to issue 15 walks. It came down to who took the greatest advantage of their opportunities.
Friday’s league home opener against Ridgevue played to a similar script, only without the horde of walks. The two teams alternated leads with Emmett going up 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth on a pair of singles by Tison Bade and Stevie Howe — each scoring after stealing a couple of bases.
The Warhawks tied it in the top of the sixth but a Carter Browne single set the table for a Matt Roy RBI triple. Roy came home on a groundout and the Huskies had the 6-4 win.
Emmett jumps to the top of the SIC standings after a single week and will put its 2-0 SIC record on the line this week with league home games against Caldwell on Tuesday and pitching rich 10-1 Columbia on Friday.