The Emmett High baseball team rode consistent hitting and solid fielding for a strong start to the season. After being recognized last week as the number-one ranked 4A team in the state, however, the Huskies ran into a motivated number-three Bishop Kelly and saw both hitting and fielding take a day off.
The Knights limited Emmett to four hits and took advantage of a pair of Huskies errors to pull away for an 11-2 Southern Idaho Conference win in Boise.
Emmett actually took the early lead in the third inning with Tanner Brown singling home Jimmy Kershner. Brown then scored on a Timmy Williams double to make it 2-0.
The bottom of the third, however, the tide turned to BK as they touched starting pitcher Roman Lake for four singles and took advantage of a Huskie error to score four times. The home team added two more in the fourth and the Huskies could muster only two more hits the remainder of the game.
Lake had opened the game against BK with five strike outs in the first two innings but the second time through the order the Knights were able to scratch out singles to mount the comeback.
The loss came on the heels of Emmett moving its league record to 3-0 with a methodical 7-2 win over Caldwell earlier in the week.
Trace Tucker scattered eight hits over five innings against Caldwell, striking out seven, to record the win. Caldwell actually outhit Emmett 10-6 on the afternoon but the Huskies chipped away scoring one or two runs in five of the six innings they batted.
Williams was two for two, driving in runs with a sacrifice fly in the first and an RBI single in the fifth.
The Huskies will face more pressure this week from the top-half of the conference. Emmett travels to Ridgevue on Tuesday – the Warhawks are ranked sixth in the state – before hosting number-seven ranked Middleton on Thursday and Columbia on Friday.