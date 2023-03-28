Emmett junior Tison Bade is one of eight pitchers who saw action last week for the Huskies. A very young pitching staff that is missing a couple of expected leading arms sidelined currently with injuries will be a committee assignment most of this season.
Emmett had to settle for a 1-3 record in the Spring Break Bucks’ Bags Tournament last week after two nailbiters eluded them late.
Three errors contributed to six unearned runs in the tournament opener against Sugar-Salem and the Huskies bats could not overcome the miscues in a 9-1 loss to the Diggers on Thursday.
Emmett bounced back later in the day, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning off a Stevie Howe RBI single and a sacrifice bunt by Jase Bade against Lakeland. With Ryder Scheibe striking out nine Hawks over the first four innings the Huskies cruised to the 7-1 win.
Friday and Saturday games were in the toss up category — unfortunately neither came up heads for Emmett.
In Friday’s game with Homedale the two teams jumped on starting pitching with the Huskies taking an 8-7 lead after two innings. Scheibe, playing right field this game, went four for four at the plate and drove in five runs, including a bases loaded triple in the bottom of the second.
The Trojans took advantage of a pair of Emmett errors in the fifth to go up 10-8. Emmett countered with a run in the bottom of the sixth but left a man on third base to end the inning and eventually fell 10-9 despite out hitting Homedale.
Saturday’s tournament finale saw the Huskies rally in the bottom of the seventh for three runs to force extra innings. Skyline had built a 3-0 lead with unearned runs in the third and fourth, taking advantage of three Emmett errors.
Isaac Brennan walked, Easton White singled, Tison Bade reached on a fielders choice and then Jace Bade tripled to drive in two and then scored on an overthrow to tie the game at 3-all.
The Grizzlies manufactured a run in the top of the ninth without the benefit of a hit to gain the win.
Jace Bade had a strong tournament at the plate, hitting safely in 6 of 10 trips to the plate with Stevie Howe going 7 for 14. The young Huskies utilized eight different pitchers in the four games.
The tournament was a near completion of the non-conference season for Emmett as the Huskies will travel to Boise on Wednesday to face the two-time defending 4A State champions Bishop Kelly in their Southern Idaho Conference opener.
The post-break schedule gets busy this week with a trip to Boise on Thursday, hosting Ridgevue in a league game on Friday and home games Monday and Tuesday against Meridian (make up of a rain-out) and Caldwell.