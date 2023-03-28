Spring Sports break

Emmett junior Tison Bade is one of eight pitchers who saw action last week for the Huskies. A very young pitching staff that is missing a couple of expected leading arms sidelined currently with injuries will be a committee assignment most of this season.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Emmett had to settle for a 1-3 record in the Spring Break Bucks’ Bags Tournament last week after two nailbiters eluded them late.

Three errors contributed to six unearned runs in the tournament opener against Sugar-Salem and the Huskies bats could not overcome the miscues in a 9-1 loss to the Diggers on Thursday.


