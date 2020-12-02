In a season that nearly never was, the Emmett High fall sports teams cobbled together some extraordinary results. They have now been recognized by their peers with the release of the 2020 All Southern Idaho Conference teams. Emmett placed a single member on the first-teams for volleyball, boys and girls soccer. The record setting Huskie football team grabbed seven first-team player honors including Offensive Player of the Year, Westyn Smith. In addition, Emmett football coach Rich Hargitt was selected by his fellow SIC coaches as Coach of the Year.
The awards reflected multiple years of work as the athlete honorees were predominantly seniors.
Coach of the Year
In August, Rich Hargitt was just hoping that his team would get a chance to play a few games before the coronavirus threat would shut down the rest of the season. As it turned out, his 2020 squad played the longest season in EHS history.
The ten wins recorded by this year’s team was only the second time in school history that double digit wins had been achieved in football. The run to the state championship game was two rounds deeper than had ever been achieved in the 4A level. All that coming from the smallest student body in the 4A level and many of his players seeing time on both sides of the ball.
After a 1-8 debut season in 2018 and a 3-6 season in 2019, Hargitt was able to see his Run Pass Option football style find its footing in 2020 during his third-year leading Huskie football. The 6-1 record in conference play earned Emmett its first Southern Idaho Conference football title.
Player of the Year
Senior Westyn Smith was selected as the Southern Idaho Conference Offensive Player of the Year after a record-breaking workhorse performance. Smith set both school rushing and scoring records during 2020 and that pushed him also to the EHS career rushing yardage record as well.
Smith, who carried the ball an average 23 times per game, rushed for 1,777 yards and 21 touchdowns. He added two more receiving touchdowns and scored on an 85-yard kickoff return and scored after blocking a punt and returning it 12 yards for a score. His 150 points broke the 146 point record set by 2015 3A Player of the Year Mason Farnsworth. Smith passed Farnsworth also in single season and career total rushing yards.
In addition to his dominance on the offensive side of the ball, Smith saw time on the defensive side as well – recording 77 tackles (4th most on the team), two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and the blocked punt.
Football
The three-year journey to a state championship spot was evident in the All-SIC selections where seniors were predominant at all three levels of recognition. This year’s team graduates 26 players, including Smith and a dozen other All-SIC selections. That includes a pair of Emmett players selected on both sides of the football.
Jack Maxwell was named a first team defensive back and honorable mention wide receiver. Tyler Barry was selected as a second team defensive lineman and honorable mention offensive lineman.
Senior Ryan Solis has the rare honor of being named to two All-SIC first teams. He was first team kicker in football and first team goalie in soccer.
Also named first-team All-SIC were junior quarterback Caden Young and seniors Axel Sanchez defensive line, James Mallory linebacker, and Taylor Layne offensive line.
Six second-team selections included seniors Barry, defensive lineman Miguel Lara, offensive lineman Tony Lugo and tight end Curtis Johnson. Juniors selected to the second team were linebacker Jeff Lockett and wide receiver Caseyn Pearson.
Five seniors in addition to Maxwell and Barry received honorable mention: defensive lineman Diego Orozco, defensive backs Tanner Brown and Jon Fleming, and offensive linemen Shane Hildrebrand and Layne Feasel-Dalton.
Volleyball
Junior outside hitter Graycee Wilkerson was chosen to the All-SIC first-team. She was a second-team selection as a sophomore. Senior McCall Maxfield jumped from honorable mention a year go to second-team middle hitter this year. Junior middle blocker Raelee Welch was named to the HM squad this fall.
Boys Soccer
Senior Ryan Solis was selected as the All-SIC first-team goalie. Three Huskies were tagged for the second-team – seniors Paxton Gregory, Harrison Mumford, and Renso Orozco. Five were named honorable mention, four of them underclassmen.
Girls Soccer
Goldie Mumford concluded her high school soccer career with her third consecutive selection to the All- SIC first-team. She has led Huskie scoring from her midfield position each the last three years. Victoria Massey was selected as a second-team defender for the second consecutive year. Fellow senior Katlyn Munoz was a second-team forward selection. Chelsea Brennan was an honorable mention midfielder and later became the first girl to score in an Idaho High School Playoff football game with a successful extra point in the Emmett win over Minico.
ALL STAR HUSKIES
All-SIC Football
Offensive Player of the Year – Westyn Smith, Sr.
Coach of the Year – Rich Hargitt
First Team
Quarterback – Caden Young, Jr.
Offensive Line – Taylor Layne, Sr.
Kicker – Ryan Solis, Sr.
Defensive Line – Axel Sanchez, Sr.
Linebacker – James Mallory, Sr.
Defensive Back – Jack Maxwell, Sr.
Second Team
Offensive Line – Tony Lugo, Sr.
Tight End – Curtis Johnson, Sr.
Wide Receiver – Caseyn Pearson, Jr.
Defensive Line – Miguel Lara, Sr.
Defensive Line – Tyler Barry, Sr.
Linebacker – Jeff Lockett, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Offensive Line – Tyler Barry, Sr.
Offensive Line — Shane Hilderbrand, Sr.
Offensive Line – Layne Feasel-Dalton, Sr.
Wide Receiver – Jack Maxwell, Sr.
Defensive Lineman – Diego Orozco, Sr.
Defensive Back – Tanner Brown, Sr.
Defensive Back – Jon Fleming, Sr.
All-SIC Girls Soccer
Coach of the Year – Kevin Solis
First Team
Midfield — Goldie Mumford, Sr.
Second Team
Defense — Victoria Massey Sr.
Forward – Katlyn Munoz, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Midfield – Chelsea Brennan, Sr.
All-SIC Boys Soccer
First Team
Goalie – Ryan Solis, Sr.
Second Team
Defense – Payton Gregory, Sr.
Midfield – Harrison Mumford, Sr.
Forward – Renso Orozco, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Defense – Tyler Wilcox, Sr.
Midfield – Cesar Espinoza, Jr.
Midfield – Ezra Andelin, Fr.
Forward – David Bratcher, Jr.
Forward – David Ramirez, Jr.
All-SIC Volleyball
First Team
Outside hitter — Graycee Wilkerson, Jr.
Second Team
Middle hitter – McCall Maxfield, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Middle blocker – Cora Young, So.
Setter – Raelee Welch, Jr.