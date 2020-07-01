The Third Cory Holm Memorial Heart N Hustle Softball Tournament is coming back to Emmett, July 31 – August 2. The past two summers his friends and family have celebrated the life of Cory Holm with a memorial tournament that has raised funds to support youth activities in the community.
This year’s tournament will be staged on the 12th Street Hoppel Field softball complex and at the Emmett Middle School facility like last year, but if it continues to grow, action is likely to also be taking place at Emmett High.
Signups started a little late this season awaiting for COVID-19 related issues to be settled but are in full gear now at coryholm.com. Team spots and sponsorship positions are available and donations for the silent auction and raffle are welcome.
Proceeds from the tournament last year allowed the Cory Holm Foundation to fund college athletic scholarships at Treasure Valley Community College where Holm played baseball. It also provided support to a number of youth activities projects in Emmett – Emmett Little League, Emmett Optimist Football, EHS baseball, basketball and softball, the Gem County Recreation District and Scooter’s Youth Hunting Camp.
The Foundation is also providing funds for the American Legion improvements on Pat Daniel Field at Emmett High.
Holm, a multi-sport standout, graduated from EHS in 2010. He was in his second season at TVCC when an on-field injury left him paralyzed in the fall of 2012. Complications relating to his paralysis took his life in the spring of 2018.
Souvenir T-shirts will soon be available for sale on the tournament website: coryholm.com for those who want to be part of the event but not able to participate as a player or sponsor.