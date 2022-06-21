Emmett's multi-talented Landon Helms is certainly an athlete that goes beyond his pole vault specialty.
At this year’s Idaho track and field championships, for example, he won four events in as many tries.
On Friday, Helms took it to another level. He won four individual events, set six personal best marks and won the Nike Outdoor Nationals decathlon title. It was only the second attempt in his lifetime to compete in the ten designated events that comprise the Olympic decathlon competition that traditionally determines “the World’s Greatest Athlete.”
And if that wasn’t enough, he nearly also claimed the Nike Outdoor Nationals pole vault championship as well on Sunday.
Competing at legendary Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Helms jumped out to the point lead early in the decathlon and then dominated late. Five events are held on each of consecutive days.
Helms opened the competition by winning the 100-meter dash in a personal record time of 11.09 seconds. He completed the opening day with a personal best in the 400 in 50.87.
Friday was all Helms. The three-time Idaho 110 hurdle champion had no problem besting the field in that event in a time of 13.67. He followed with a personal best 139 feet, 9 inches to win the discus and cleared 17 feet, 3/4 inch in the pole vault for his fourth win and plenty of breathing room heading to the final two events. He added another personal best in the javelin and the final individual personal best came in the grueling conclusion to the two days of competition with a 5:04.86 in the 1,500.
While winning individual events carry some bragging rights, the decathlon is totally determined by an international point system based on your time or distance. Helms’ only other entry in the event saw him place second at the USTAF Region 11 meet a year ago with 6,286 points. Last weekend he accumulated 7,051 points — far outdistancing a runner-up pair hailing from New Jersey and Tennessee, each with 6,741.
Sunday he nearly picked off another title. Helms was one of four athletes to clear 16-8 in the pole vault and when none of the four were able to clear 17-0 in three attempts, placings were decided on previous number of misses. Helms placed second to Beau Domingue of Hammond, Louisiana.
Helms, who is signed to compete at Texas A&M next year, finished his prep career with eight state titles, a number which could have been even higher if not for the COVID-19 canceled year in 2020.
“I always like to set my goals to what I think are out of reach,” Helms said. “And then when I reach them, it’s such a good feeling. I always feel if you don’t set your goals to what you think are out of reach, then you’re not really going to push yourself enough.”
While Helms' great love is the pole vault, and the skill for which he was so heavily recruited by numerous NCAA Division I programs, one has to wonder if that itch to push himself further might show up in College Station, Texas this fall. The marks set by Helms last week in Eugene, Oregon, in both the decathlon and the pole vault, would have placed him in the top 20 at the NCAA championships on that same field a week ago.
Ultimately, he has an Olympic dream. Looks like he may have broadened the horizon on that dream this week.
He will be out to extend those efforts in a busy schedule the rest of this summer. This week, he returns to Eugene to compete in the 110 hurdles and the pole vault at the U.S. Track and Field U20 Championships. He could qualify there to compete for the U.S. in the World U20 Championships in Cali, Columbia, in August.
In early July, he will return to the decathlon at the USATF Regional meet in Provo, Utah, and the last week of July he'll be at the USATF Junior Olympics in Sacramento, California, competing in both the decathlon and the pole vault.