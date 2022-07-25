...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ WEDNESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie presented Landon Helms with a Community Gem Award at the July 12 City Council Meeting.
When Landon Helms leads a three-person team from Emmett to the USATF National Junior Olympics this week in Sacramento, Calif., he will do so with an additional symbol of support on a shelf back home.
Tuesday, July 12, Helms was presented with a Community Gem Award by Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie in front of the Emmett City Council. The Mayor and Council added a standing ovation to the two-time national pole vault and one-time national decathlon champion for his current achievements and representation of the community on a national stage.
This week Helms will be busy trying to add to those accomplishments as he seeks three more national titles.
Monday and Tuesday he is going for the Junior Olympic decathlon championship, with five events each day. Thursday he will take to the track for the preliminary heats of the 110 meter hurdles. Sunday, July 31 he will compete in the pole vault.
Wednesday will be an off day for Helms which will allow him to root on Emmett Middle School’s Addi Richards in the 13-14 division of pole vault. Addi’s older sister Tatum Richards will be taking her shot at a national title in the 17-18 year-old division of the pole vault on Saturday.
This week in Sacramento will conclude the summer track season for the local athletes, and the high school career of Helms. He will be heading to College Station Texas late August where he will be attending Texas A & M and competing for the Aggies.
The Richards girls will be returning to Emmett. Tatum will enter her senior year at EHS eyeing a third straight Idaho High School State Pole Vault Championship. Addi will return to EMS but with experiences that indicate her promising impact on the high school scene in coming years.