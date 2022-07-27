...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Wednesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Emmett's Landon Helms shows off his decathlon gold medal won Tuesday, July 26 at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in California.
Landon Helms traveled from Emmett to Sacramento, Calif. this week with his eyes fixed on gold. Tuesday evening he clinched the first of potentially three gold medals at the USATF National Junior Olympics - winning the grueling ten-event decathlon by more than 850 points.
To claim his third National decathlon championship of the summer, Helms had to play cat and mouse with a couple of competitors over the opening day of competition, but he didn't take long on day two to make no doubt on the eventual outcome.
Monday opened as a two-man race from the 100 meters all the way through the 400 meters. Helms and Will Quintana of Fort Worth, Texas were neck and neck through the opening five events. Helms posted new personal bests in the high jump and 400 meters to be within 43 points of the Texan at night fall.
Tuesday, however, was all Helms. The recent Emmett High graduate was edged out in his 110 hurdle specialty by .01 seconds but then won the discus with a new personal record throw of 141'07" and added a win in his strongest event - the pole vault, clearing 16'4.75 inches.
All he had to do in the final two events was not scratch. Helms fouled on his first javelin throw but then tossed a safe 104' effort on his third try to lock up the title.
In the 400 meter finale Helms posted a time of 4:53.38 - shaving nearly seven seconds off his previous best in the event - to end the meet with 6,988 total points. Quintana finished with 6,119 points and Axel Verdoorn of Elk Grove, Calif. finished third with 5,991 points.
In ten events, Helms won two, claimed three seconds, two thirds, and two fourths. An eleventh place finish in the javelin may have cost him a shot at breaking his personal decathlon point record of 7,051 set at the NIKE Nationals in June.
Helms reported late Tuesday evening that he was having some tightness in his calves after competing in the near 100 degree temperatures on the track at Sacramento State University.
"They are a little tight but otherwise I think I came out of today in good shape. Now a day to rest before we start again," Helms said.
"Starting again" is taking aim at two more golds. Thursday he will run in the preliminary heats of the 110 hurdles, with a semi-final slated for Saturday and a potential final on Sunday. Sunday Helms will be among the favorites in the pole vault championship as well.
Addi Richards of Emmett will compete on Wednesday in the 13-14 pole vault competition at the Junior Olympics. Tatum Richards will compete in the 17-18 pole vault on Saturday.