Helms with Decathlon Gold

Emmett's Landon Helms shows off his decathlon gold medal won Tuesday, July 26 at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in California. 

 submitted photo

Landon Helms traveled from Emmett to Sacramento, Calif. this week with his eyes fixed on gold. Tuesday evening he clinched the first of potentially three gold medals at the USATF National Junior Olympics - winning the grueling ten-event decathlon by more than 850 points. 

To claim his third National decathlon championship of the summer, Helms had to play cat and mouse with a couple of competitors over the opening day of competition, but he didn't take long on day two to make no doubt on the eventual outcome. 

