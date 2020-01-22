Helms breaks vault record again

Emmett sophomore pole vaulter Landon Helms shattered his own personal record with a 16'10” effort Saturday in Reno, Nevada. Helms placed third in the top flight of the high school vaulters from across the country at the National Pole Vault Summit – an event that drew over 1,500 pole vault athletes from high school, college and masters levels.
Helm's previous best was 16'1”. The new PR will go on his personal resume but will not advance the Emmett High record which he also holds as he was competing for the Dragila Vault Club of Boise. Helms already holds the 4A State record at 15'6”, recorded last spring as a freshman. The overall Idaho State high school record is 16'6” set by Donovan Kilmartin of Eagle High in 2003.