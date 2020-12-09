Emmett High School Football Coach Rich Hargitt credits fellow coaches, student athletes, parents and the community for his recently earned title of SIC 4A Football Coach of the Year.
Sports media outlet Scorebook Live also announced Dec. 4 its top football team Idaho, naming Hargitt All Classification State Coach of the Year. In the announcement, SBLive said Hargitt, a former lineman, guided one of the smallest 4A schools in Idaho to the state finals, but he also helped his program “overcome tragedy and off-the-field controversy along the way.”
“Over the past three years, Coach Hargitt has built a championship level program that excels on the field,” EHS Athletic Director Gavin Watson “But even more importantly, Coach Hargitt’s program emphasizes community service and puts academics first. We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have such a high quality individual leading young people in Emmett.”
Hargitt turned the EHS football program around from a 1-8 season to a 10-2 season, before taking the Emmett Huskies to the Idaho 4A Football Championship game in November. Although the team lost the game, ending the year with a 10-3 record, Hargitt considered the year a huge win for Emmett High School, the players and the community.
“When a head coach wins the coach of the year, it’s an accolade for the entire coaching staff, and a testament to the school district and the community,” Hargitt said.
“I had a vision, people were very patient and that success is a credit to every football player, every coach, everyone who sold a ticket, bought a ticket or made a peanut butter and jam sandwich — everyone involved in that entire process should receive accolades for the award — and that’s 100s of people in Emmett and Gem County.”
“I’m so blessed,” Hargitt said, crediting the folks who served on the hiring committee and interviewed him in March of 2018, including then Athletic Director Shelby Lindley and Travis Farnsworth and Tina Myers. And there’s Athletic Director Gavin Watson, Principal Wade Carter and Vice Principal Katie Watkins who understood my vision and gave me a chance.”
Farnsworth said Hargitt sold himself well during the interview.
“He’s everything that I thought we were going to get. Coach Hargitt really stressed team involvement and positivity. He embodies everything really well.”
Farnsworth also complimented Hargitt on the stable of coaches that he’s built since arriving in Emmett. Hargitt made some key hires that allowed him to coach the player and coach football.
Shelby Lindley, then EHS athletic director who hired Hargitt, said he’s had a chance to watch the new coach in action and has been impressed.
“He had a vision and knew the first two years would be tough — and they were,” Lindley said. “He’s very enthusiastic about football and his vision really fits in Emmett.”
Superintendent Craig Woods concurred.
“Coach Hargitt is an exceptional coach who has the unique ability to instill, in his athletes and staff, the mental and physical toughness necessary to compete on the field, while also promoting the importance of service and compassion for their community,” Woods said. “I am pleased by his commitment to the Emmett School District and our community.”
Even with another job offer on the table, Hargitt said it was easy to choose Emmett. It is reminiscent of the small-town midwestern feel of Piper City, Illinois, where he grew up and football was the billboard of the community.
“My roots were very humble and the people in Emmett are very humble. My wife and I believed Emmett would be a better fit. It’s a small community with blue collar roots and hard working values with high morals.”
At the Championship game, Hargitt was proud of the fact that his young sons — one at Shadow Butte and another at the Middle School — were the ball boy and water boy and his wife did the stats.
“It’s all part of that small town feeling. People come and watch their hometown boys play football on Friday night and then the boys rake leaves the next morning in the community. That’s all a part of making a football team successful. And in Emmett they win with class and they win while giving back to the community.”
Yes, it would have been nice to win the championship game.
“I know we wanted to win, and it hurts that we didn’t win the championship, but I’m proud of how we did things the right way. We played for the town and we built a foundation that we can aspire to. We did some amazing things for this program. I’m so proud to be the head football coach in Emmett.”
Talk about pride, Emmett High School Principal Wade Carter is very happy to have Coach Hargitt on board.
“We are fortunate to have Coach Hargitt here in Emmett,” Carter said. “He has brought a level of responsibility and respect to the program that spills over into the entire student body. Like Coach Hargitt said, the football program can be the billboard for a community. He’s certainly done that for us in the past three years.”