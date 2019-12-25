Hall of Fame coach remains on the hardwood

When Dale Bolinger stepped down in 1992 as the head coach of the Highline College women’s basketball team he didn’t forget about the game. In fact, the current Emmett High boys assistant varsity coach, has really never left the court.
The 1955 Emmett High grad has a love affair with the game of basketball. A game that he says hasn’t really changed that much in last five decades despite the introduction of the three-point shot.
“It may change some strategies and it certainly effects the focus the players put on their own game, but the fundamentals remain the same,” Bolinger said. “Defensive fundamentals are the same. The physical fundamentals of shooting the ball, using the glass, handling the basketball, using the body to gain space...all those are the same. Sometimes the thrill of the long shot may distract you but a good team is good fundamentally.”
While he acknowledges that height and certain physical traits can be an advantage at the game he loves, he believes hard work and discipline can enable most athletes to play any position in the game. He’s never been afraid to use a point guard in the low post or vice versa if their fundamentals are sound.
That versatility has probably allowed him to adapt his coaching style to the more spread court and inside-out ball movement that the evolution of the three-point shot has brought to the game.
Bolinger gained 300 wins in his career at Highline College – a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference for 38 junior colleges in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. A year after he retired from the Des Moines, Washington based school in 1992, he was inducted into the NWAACC Hall of Fame. In his 15 years at the helm the Thunderbirds won eight straight regional titles. The 1982 team went 26-2 and won the NWAACC Championship. That team and Bolinger were inducted into the conference Hall of Fame in May of this year as a team. One of their losses came at the hands of the AAU national champions that season, the other to rival Wenatchee CC in a non-league game.
Once he left Washington, Bolinger continued treading the hardwood, assisting at Dixie State College in Utah and eventually retiring home to Emmett in 2007. Since then Dale has helped with both the EHS boys and girls basketball teams at both Emmett Middle School and at EHS.
He uses his experiences, on and off the court, as motivators for his players. His approach remains as consistent and fundamental as when he began coaching over 60 years ago.
“The dictate of pure athletics requires that every combatant on the field of endeavor must prepare and perform to their maximum, not only in the quest of victory, but of our respect for their adversary, for the love the game, and for the pursuit of excellence in answering the challenge of competitive sport,” Bolinger recites.
“Additionally, no victory, no prize, no envisioned glory is worth the compromising of your integrity. Athletics without honor is hollow and devoid of value. And while the ultimate goal must be to surpass your opponent by every means you command, there can be no disgrace in losing, save giving up.”