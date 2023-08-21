They say that there is strength in numbers. That bodes well for the Emmett golf teams as they tee it up for the second season of Fall golf in Idaho. The sport was previously conducted in the Spring but last year the move was made to Fall and it appears to be picking up traction, and certainly numbers for this year’s Huskie teams.
The Emmett girls return three starters who were part of the first EHS girls golf team to qualify for State competition as a team. Back are senior Mary Thompson, who recorded the Huskies low score at State last year, and juniors Brooklyn Norella and Morgan Bettis.
And there is plenty of help to bolster that nucleus this year.
“Three years ago we had one girl out for golf,” recalls coach David Lileks. “Now we have more than enough to field full varsity and junior varsity teams (five members each with four lowest scores combined to make the team score).”
That same goes for the boys team. The biggest challenge Lileks has is having to wage weekly shootouts to determine who is on which team for each tournament. Not a bad problem.
“That is making us more competitive with the handful of schools that have dominated this sport for years,” Lileks said. “We don’t have near the number of kids who play junior golf all spring and summer which is the trademark of the top teams, but the interest and commitment is growing.”
No seniors graduated from the boys team a year ago so there is quite a bit of experience returning in seniors Jake Heaton, Bryson Walker, Cully Berry and Cole Hestor. Junior returners include Fox Green, Tucker Browm and Jackson Simonson.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
But it is a brother and sister pair of freshmen that might be the biggest additions for Emmett this year. Russell and Raegen Larson have been playing the junior golf circuits each summer since fifth grade. Each has qualified for Regional and National competitions in the youth golf ranks. Each has earned the number-one spot on their respective Emmett teams this fall.
While Lileks has plenty of golfers to fill rosters this fall, he hasn’t closed the clubhouse on additional students desiring to become part of the movement. “We don’t cut anyone, so there is a place for everyone who is serious about pursuing competitive golf to become a part of our team.”
Lilek doesn’t see the increased numbers, by themselves, translating to a new position of dominance in SIC District III. That role has belonged to Bishop Kelly for years as the Knights load up each year on kids who play most of the year and compete regularly on the summer junior circuits. Certain schools across the state have had decades long traditions tied to local country clubs or golf courses. Twin Falls and Bishop Kelly have seemingly dominated State 4A play for generations.
Toppling them isn’t at the top of Lileks’ bucket list. “We just want to see as many kids as possible get an opportunity to play the sport — one that they can play the rest of their lives — and discover the competitive side of the game for themselves.”
The new early fall season and the increased interest shown in Emmett seem to be linked and with a lot of work the Huskies might just get into the full swing of the sport.
Matches have already begun and really only run about five weeks before District’s determine state representation the first week of October.