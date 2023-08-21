Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


They say that there is strength in numbers. That bodes well for the Emmett golf teams as they tee it up for the second season of Fall golf in Idaho. The sport was previously conducted in the Spring but last year the move was made to Fall and it appears to be picking up traction, and certainly numbers for this year’s Huskie teams.

The Emmett girls return three starters who were part of the first EHS girls golf team to qualify for State competition as a team. Back are senior Mary Thompson, who recorded the Huskies low score at State last year, and juniors Brooklyn Norella and Morgan Bettis.


Recommended for you

Load comments