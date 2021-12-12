Emmett High has only had a girls wrestling team for a few weeks, but that lack of history hasn’t been a mental hurdle for the young team. Saturday the Huskies won three individual titles, and placed second in five other weight classifications to win the Girls Championship at the Calhoun Classic in Nyssa, Oregon.
EHS outdistanced more than a dozen other teams to win the crown.
The Emmett boys team is starting to pick up full roster steam and placed 9th in a field of 21 schools.
Leading the Huskie girls was freshman Gianna Coburn at 130 pounds. Coburn won the classification at the Ardis Nash tournament the week before, came from behind to post a win by fall in a dual match with Caldwell during the week, and then coasted through three matches at Nyssa to face teammate Kourtney Rogers in the championship match. Coburn earned a hard-fought 7-2 decision to keep her streak intact.
Joining Coburn on the top of the medal podium were Svannah Korell who recorded a first-round fall over Dominique Whittington of Caldwell in the finals at 135 pounds.
Laurelin Buckland was untouched to win the 235 classification.
Joining Rogers with a second-place finish were Jayla Goslin (100), Dahlia Yerby (110), Lillion Yerby (120), and Beth Johnson (155).
The Emmett girls came up just short in a dual with Caldwell earlier in the week, falling 24-27. Johnson joined Coburn with a win against the Cougars, with a first-round pin of her opponent.
Top finisher for the Huskie boys at Nyssa was John Reimers. The junior went 3-1 during the two-day event including a 4-2 decision in the third-place match.
Fourth places were earned by senior Gannon Roeper (160) with a 4-2 record and junior Callen Conklin who lost a 4-2 decision in the third-place match at 138 pounds.
Emmett gave up a number of forfeitures in its dual match with Caldwell on Wednesday, falling in SIC action, 53-24. Clayton Conklin posted a second round fall to win at 182 pounds.
The Huskies will travel to Vallivue on Wednesday for an SIC dual and then hit the road for Idaho Falls and the Bonneville Duals on Friday and Saturday.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!