A win on the soccer pitch has been a rare experience for Emmett girls soccer since returning to 4A play in 2017. Two years ago the Huskies grabbed a win over 3A Weiser and managed a pair of Southern Idaho Conference ties, but no 4A wins in the Covid shortened season.
The last two years have been a combined 0-34 record. Those numbers do not haunt first-year coach Rene Espinoza. Espinoza knows he has a lot of work to rebuild a program, and a soccer culture in the community. But he’s done it before. Espinoza coached a very competitive Emmett in 4A competition over a decade ago.
“We have to work from the bottom up,” Espinoza said. “We have a little kid youth program through the Rec District but nothing after that until they get to High School. That can’t easily compete with schools that have kids who play in club sport programs nearly year-round.”
That change in culture won’t easily happen, but Espinoza feels that this year’s team has good numbers to work with and some blossoming talent to capitalize on.
“We have enough girls out to easily field both a varsity and junior varsity team and that is critical,” Espinoza said. “There is a core of experience returning, though some will be in different positions this year.”
Some of those position changes will be brought about by a morphing of the offensive set to overload the defensive back half of play. His 4-4-2 is to provide more deep defensive coverage and to trigger offensive attacks from the midfielders to streaking strikers.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Returning seniors include Bree Anderson, Clara White, Meagan Donohoe, Bayleigh Putnam, and Bobbi Edmiston. Junior Alison Weekes and Maria Sandoval also bring back a ton of experience. Anderson was a second team All-SIC defender last season and Weekes earned honorable mention both as a defender and a goalie.
Weekes will concentrate on the defense position this season with senior Katelyn Sandahl opening the year in the net. Alvarado expects to start four sophomores and as many as three freshmen at times this season.
A pair of sisters who are new to Emmett will be counted on to provide some offensive sparks. Senior Madison Higdon will be a key forward in the Emmett offense. She and her freshman sister Makenna come from Owyhee High.
Madison featured in the Huskies attack against Mountain Home on Saturday in a non-conference season opener against Mountain Home. Higdon’s second half goal was not enough to overcome a pair of scoring spurts by the visiting Tigers who went home with a 7-1 win, but it did break an extended scoreless streak dating back to last year for the Huskies.
Alvarado was disappointed in some misplays that allowed five of Mountain Homes goals in short spurts but saw the aggressiveness and effort has not only encouraging but exciting.
He won’t have long to test the waters again with conference games beginning this week — Tuesday at Columbia and back home against Ridgevue on Thursday. A trip to defending State Champion Bishop Kelly is on the schedule for next week.