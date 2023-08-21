Support Local Journalism


A win on the soccer pitch has been a rare experience for Emmett girls soccer since returning to 4A play in 2017. Two years ago the Huskies grabbed a win over 3A Weiser and managed a pair of Southern Idaho Conference ties, but no 4A wins in the Covid shortened season.

The last two years have been a combined 0-34 record. Those numbers do not haunt first-year coach Rene Espinoza. Espinoza knows he has a lot of work to rebuild a program, and a soccer culture in the community. But he’s done it before. Espinoza coached a very competitive Emmett in 4A competition over a decade ago.


