The Emmett girls soccer team has already done something this season they haven’t done in several years. Scored a goal in consecutive games. While the Huskies dropped home openers last week to Homedale and Fruitland, the early goals in each game help provide a foundation to build on this season.
Its that competitive spirit and willingness to attack that has second-year coach Brandon Jenkins encouraged by a relatively young team.
“It takes a lot of confidence to play hard for 80 minutes,” Jenkins said. “We have that drive early and now we just need to learn to sustain it for the entire game. We won’t overpower many teams offensively but we can wear some down if we believe we can.”
The Huskies graduated nearly a dozen last year, including many starters, but have a nucleus of experienced varsity players back to build on.
He will have a modest size class of seniors to draw from. Back with varsity experience are Emi Graviet in goal, Reece Meyers, Hailey Blake and Elena Henry as midfielders. Shayla Guadarrama and Chuck Minton join the varsity as seniors as well.
Juniors with varsity experience include Bree Anderson and Allison Weekes.
Two new players into the varsity mix this season are sophomore Maria Sandoval and junior Bayleigh Putman who moved to Emmett from West Virginia.
Putman and Henry were the ones credited with the solo goals in the first half of the games against Homedale and Fruitland.
Fruitland is the defending 3A State Champion and expected to repeat this year. Their star striker, Abbi Roubidoux, is getting lots of major college attention and lit up the Huskies for seven goals herself.
Once non-league play is over, the competition doesn’t lighten up. The 4A SIC is going to be brutal. Bishop Kelly has plenty of State championship hardware in its trophy case, Vallivue took second at State last year, and Skyview returns to 4A after being competitive at the 5A level for the past four years.
Yet it’s Ridgevue that Jenkins thinks may be the best of the bunch.
“I’ve had some of them on my club team in the spring and I think Ridgevue is the team you don’t want to sleep on,” Jenkins said.
On the other hand, Jenkins thinks his team has the character that could catch someone sleeping.
“So much of this game is psychological for this age of girls,” Jenkins said. “For the most part high school soccer is about conditioning, shot selection and playing together. There are a few elite athletes that are pretty much unstoppable but the rest are not that far apart.”
Jenkins says its how quick chemistry, cohesion and communication come together that will be a determining factor in the growth his team will have this year. He has good numbers to work with as the Huskies are fielding junior varsity and varsity squads this season and with a lot of youth, there is growth potential there.